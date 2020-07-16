What Did Nick Cannon Say That Got Him Fired By ViacomCBS? Read On

39-year-old American Television star Nick Cannon was fired by ViacomCBS on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Remarks made by Nick Cannon during his YouTube Podcast received a lot of backlash from his audiences, thus prompting ViacomCBS to take such an extreme action. In the backdrop of Black Lives Matter movement, awareness and action, around intolerant behaviours against the African-American community have increased. Nick Cannon has recently become one of the many celebrities who have been fired by major television networks due to their controversial comments.

Read | Mariah Carey's ex husband Nick Cannon says he wanted to marry her since he was 12

Nick Cannon Podcast: What did Nick Cannon Say?

After an audio-only version of the Nick Cannon podcast Cannon's Class of June 30, 2020, was posted, Nick Cannon was denounced for supporting and even indulging in hate speech initiated by his guest Richard Griffin. Furthermore, Nick Cannon also said that it was a shame that Louis Farrakhan, who is a minister known for his history of anti-Semitic comments, had been silenced on Facebook. On the Nick Cannon Podcast Cannon's Class, Cannon claimed that he wishes to debate the idea of giving so much power to the Jewish Community, enraging his viewers even further. He claimed that with so much power, the Jewish community was turning into Illuminati, the Zionists, the Rothschilds. On the Nick Cannon Podcast, Cannon went on to add that African-American people are Semitic people by definition and that Semitic people are not white.

Read | Mariah Carey Takes Over 'Schitt's Creek' Cast's Reunion To Congratulate Class Of 2020

Read | Mariah Carey Shares A Hilarious Video Of Girl Saying The Singer Coined E=mc2; Watch

What happened with Nick Cannon? Why was Nick Cannon fired?

According to the reports of a media portal, a ViacomCBS spokeswoman said in a statement that the company thoroughly denounces all forms of prejudiced words against the Jewish community. On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Nick Cannon said in a statement on Facebook that he wanted to apologise to all his Jewish Brothers and Sisters for having put them in such a painful position. He said that it wasn’t his intention to hurt them.

The Comedian and Television host said that unfortunately, systemic racism is what this world was built. He also claimed that he only wanted to highlight this fact on the Nick Cannon Podcast Cannon's Class. Nick Cannon also took to Twitter on July 14, to claim that he had no malice in his heart and that he did not wish to spread hate. Since then, the Comedian has posted several tweets on the subject and is informing his fans about the steps he is taking to educate himself.

Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 13, 2020

I just had the blessed opportunity to converse with Rabbi Abraham Cooper director of global social action @SimonWiesenthal My first words to my brother was, I apologize for the hurt I caused the Jewish Community.... — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

On my podcast I used words & referenced literature I assumed to be factual to uplift my community instead turned out to be hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric that pained another community For this I am deeply sorry but now together we can write a new chapter of healing — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

Read | Mariah Carey Donates Funds To Hospitals To Thank Frontline Workers & Medical Students

Who is Nick Cannon?

Nick Cannon is a popular American actor, comedian, writer, rapper and television host. The 39-year-old television host has appeared on All That before going on to host The Nick Cannon Show, Wild 'N Out, America's Got Talent, and even Lip Sync Battle Shorties. He has also acted in the films such as Drumline, Love Don't Cost a Thing and Roll Bounce. Nick Cannon married the widely popular American singer Mariah Carey in 2008. The couple separated and filed for divorce in December 2014. Since the divorce was finalised in 2016, they have co-parented their children.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.