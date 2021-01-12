Nick Cannon's Ex-lover Jessica White Slams Him For Hiding Brittany's Second Pregnancy

American comedian, television host & rapper, Nick Cannon's ex-lover Jessica White recently revealed suffering a miscarriage with then beau Nick, last year, ahead of their split in August. The American model and television personality opened up about her miscarriage in a recent interview with Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked's latest episode. During her interaction with Jason on the popular talk show, Jessica addressed her turbulent relationship with The Masked Singer host and blasted Nick for apparently failing to confess to her that he had impregnated Brittany Bell, not so long after she suffered a miscarriage.

Nick Cannon's news impregnating Brittany after Jessica miscarriage shocks netizens

The latest episode of Hollywood Unlocked took social media by shock with revelations about Nick Cannon and Jessica White's courtship. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues model, Jessica slammed her ex-boyfriend for impregnating Brittany Bell, while they were on a break in their relationship, and not confessing it to her. The former couple had announced parting ways in August whereas Brittany gave birth to her and Nick's second child, i.e. a baby daughter, just before Christmas 2020. Brittany and Nick also share a three-year-old son, Golden.

Now, in her interaction with Jason Lee in an extensive interview, Jessica White opened up about the same and criticised the Miss Guam 2014 for going public about her second pregnancy while she was recovering from her miscarriage. The 36-year-old also revealed that she got to know about Brittany's pregnancy by reading about it online. Jessica said, "She was aware that I just had a miscarriage, two weeks prior to her news coming out, because Nick told me that he told her. And, I was living at his house, and she knew that as well. But, I found out on Instagram along with the rest of the world (about Brittany's second pregnancy)".

For the unversed, Nick Cannon and Jessica White started seeing each other in 2015, amid the former's divorce with songstress Mariah Carey. During her interview with Jason, Jessica spilt the beans about she and Nick figuring out their future back then as they reunited over the summer. The 'America's Next Top Model' participant also shared that after learning about Brittany's first pregnancy, she was 'bullied for months' on social media for being a 'homewrecker'.

