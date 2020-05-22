Nick Jonas' Romantic Songs For A Date Night That You Must Check Out

Nick Jonas has stolen millions of hearts with his popular songs. Nick Jonas' songs have made their way to the hearts of his fans with their powerful lyrics and his soulful voice. His songs that remain widely popular include Close, Teacher, Right Now, VooDoo, Bacon, The Ugly Truth, Find You, Under You, Chains, Jealous, Introducing Me, Levels, Good Thing, Wrong Again, and many more. Listed below are some of Nick Jonas' songs that you can tune into on a romantic date night.

Nick Jonas' songs for a romantic date night

Close

This is one of Nick Jonas' most popular songs. Priyanka and Nick have even danced to this number. The song Close is written by Robin Fredriksson, Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels, Tove Lo, and Mattias Larsson. Close won many hearts with its captivating lyrics and video. Here are a few lines from the beautiful song:

"Oh damn, oh damn, oh damn

I'm so perplexed

With just one breath, I'm locked in

Oh damn, oh damn, oh damn

I'm so perplexed

On that, it's almost shocking

I know, I know you know you're scared

Your heart, your mind, your soul, your body

They won't, they won't, they won't be careful

But I guess that you don't know me"

Under You

This is another popular and romantic song by Nick Jonas. The video features Nick and Shay Mitchell. Fans were sent into a frenzy seeing Shay and Nick's stunning chemistry. This song is one of the best options for a romantic date night. The lyrics are sweet and set the mood just right. A few lines from this romantic song can be found below.

"Cigarette

That I never got a chance to hit

A chance to hit

But in my mind

Baby I can taste your lips

Taste your lips"

Find You

This is another popular Nick Jonas' song that won millions of hearts. This is another best bet to play on a date night. The video captivates the audience and the song's lyrics explain the reasons why humans love and what they love. A deep and emotional song like this is a perfect choice for a romantic date night. A few lines from this touching song can be found below.

"I look for you in the center of the sun

I took a pill but it didn't help me numb

I see your face even when my eyes are shut

But I never really know just where to find you

I taste the words that keep falling out your mouth

You got a logic I'll never figure out

If I could hold you then I'd never put you down

But I never really know just where to find you"

