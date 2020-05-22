Last Updated:

Nick Jonas' Romantic Songs For A Date Night That You Must Check Out

Nick Jonas is known for so many of his popular tracks. Here are some of his best romantic songs perfect for a date night, including 'Close' and more

Written By
Shreni Jogani
nick jonas

Nick Jonas has stolen millions of hearts with his popular songs. Nick Jonas' songs have made their way to the hearts of his fans with their powerful lyrics and his soulful voice. His songs that remain widely popular include Close, Teacher, Right Now, VooDoo, Bacon, The Ugly Truth, Find You, Under You, Chains, Jealous, Introducing Me, Levels, Good Thing, Wrong Again, and many more. Listed below are some of Nick Jonas' songs that you can tune into on a romantic date night. 

READ:When Nick Jonas' Attention-grabbing Looks Stole The Spotlight From Wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas' songs for a romantic date night

READ:Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas & Joe Jonas Compared By Fans In A 'then Vs Now Post' See Pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

READ:Priyanka Chopra Has Featured In These Songs By Nick Jonas And The Jonas Brothers

Close

This is one of Nick Jonas' most popular songs. Priyanka and Nick have even danced to this number. The song Close is written by Robin Fredriksson, Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels, Tove Lo, and Mattias Larsson. Close won many hearts with its captivating lyrics and video. Here are a few lines from the beautiful song:

"Oh damn, oh damn, oh damn
I'm so perplexed
With just one breath, I'm locked in
Oh damn, oh damn, oh damn
I'm so perplexed
On that, it's almost shocking
I know, I know you know you're scared
Your heart, your mind, your soul, your body
They won't, they won't, they won't be careful
But I guess that you don't know me"

READ:This Day That Year: Nick Jonas's Family Plans To PeeCee's Fiery Response To Salman Khan

Under You

This is another popular and romantic song by Nick Jonas. The video features Nick and Shay Mitchell. Fans were sent into a frenzy seeing Shay and Nick's stunning chemistry. This song is one of the best options for a romantic date night. The lyrics are sweet and set the mood just right. A few lines from this romantic song can be found below. 

"Cigarette
That I never got a chance to hit
A chance to hit
But in my mind
Baby I can taste your lips
Taste your lips"

READ:Shops To Remain Closed Till May 3 In Jharkhand As CM Refuses To Implement MHA Order

Find You

This is another popular Nick Jonas' song that won millions of hearts. This is another best bet to play on a date night. The video captivates the audience and the song's lyrics explain the reasons why humans love and what they love. A deep and emotional song like this is a perfect choice for a romantic date night. A few lines from this touching song can be found below.

"I look for you in the center of the sun
I took a pill but it didn't help me numb
I see your face even when my eyes are shut
But I never really know just where to find you
I taste the words that keep falling out your mouth
You got a logic I'll never figure out
If I could hold you then I'd never put you down
But I never really know just where to find you"

READ:Coronavirus F1: British Grand Prix To Go Behind Closed Doors While French GP Is Called Off

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all