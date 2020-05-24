When Nick Jonas Turned Cover Boy For Famous Publications | Check Out His Pictures

Popular American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas always manages to impress fans with his fabulous style game. He has achieved great success in his singing career and has been also appreciated for his work. Apart from singing, the pop star is also a social media sensation, with around 30 million followers on Instagram. Apart from his singing skills and style files, the actor has also dazzled on various magazine covers. Here, we have compiled some of the best cover photos of Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas' best photoshoots

Styled by Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele himself, the Jealous singer stuns in Gucci for the cover still. Nick is seen donning a crisp shirt, striped tie, blue co-ord-suit. With confidence in his sleeves, he posed for a perfect shot.

Nick became the first person under 30 to hold a cigar and feature on the cover of Cigar Aficionado magazine. Like most of his fans, his wife and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra Jonas were gushing about the Yummy singer. Soon after he posted a picture on Instagram, a lot of fans left heart emojis and praised him.

Nick Jonas appeared on the December issue of Men's Fitness US, and his ripped muscles made many girls fall for him. The Levels singer poses in a black vest top for the health magazine, revealing his rock-hard abs. He is also seen pulling his jeans down and showing off his "Mercy" tattoo on his forearm. The accompanying headlines also perfectly reflect the singer's style and pose.

Entertainment Weekly had a touch of campy fun for its June 3/10, 2016 issue. The cover has Nick Jonas partnering with photographer Tony Kelly for a cheeky summer-themed photo shoot. Photographed in Beverly Hills, California, Nick soaks in the sun, wearing apparels styled by designer Michael Fisher.

Nick Jonas partnered with Calvin Klein for the brand's famous 1992 ad campaign with Mark Wahlberg. Photographed by Yu Tsai and styled by Joseph Episcopo, the singer looked dapper in the photoshoot. He was on the cover of Flaunt magazine's, "The Grind" issue in the year 2014.

