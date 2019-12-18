Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Gave Umaid Bhawan Palace 3 Months' Revenue, Says CEO

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. It was one of the biggest events of Bollywood in the year 2018. After their marriage party was over, the hotel was flooded with new guests and people wanting to book the palace for weddings and other programs. Recently, the CEO of Indian Hotels Company Ltd, Puneet Chhatwal, said that thanks to the marriage of Nick and Priyanka, Umaid Bhawan Palace got revenue worth three months. Here is what he had to say.

Puneet Chhatwal says Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding helped the hotel a lot

Puneet Chhatwal spoke to a media portal where he revealed how the star wedding helped the hotel get more and more people. He added that the wedding gave the hotelier the revenue that they generate in 3 months. He expressed that it is important that the top percentile of spenders come to the hotel, and the Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding was one of the best things that has happened to the business of the hotel.

It was also reported that the couple spent over $461,000 on the venue alone, which includes things like the palace’s rooms and also the cost of hiring the venue for the big day. Puneet Chhatwal also spoke on how important weddings are to the hospitality industry. He further spoke on how the Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding would have also helped a lot of brands.

Priyanka and Nick recently also gave a green light to launch a sangeet dance show on Amazon. The couple added that it will be an unscripted dance competition series. It will be executively produced by them and inspired by an Indian pre-wedding tradition called the sangeet. Celebrities and fans also took to their social media to wish the couple on their first marriage anniversary.

