Nick Jonas: Compilation Of His Best Moments From Critically Acclaimed Movie 'Goat'

Nick Jonas, is a famous American singer turned actor. He is also an integral part of the celebrated music group Jonas Brothers. Nick Jonas' best work as an actor includes Jumanji, Careful What You Wish For, Camp Rock, Goat among several others. Nick Jonas is a stupendous actor and he has time and again proved his acting mettle with his breakthrough performances.

Read: Nick Jonas: Take A Look At The 'Jumanji' Actor's Family Tree

Nick Jonas gave a ground-breaking performance in the movie Goat. Helmed by director Andrew Neel, this Nick Jonas starrer was lauded for its great screenplay and story plot. Goat garnered a lot of critical acclaims as well. The story of Goat revolves around the lives of two brothers Nick Jonas aka Brett Land and Ben Schnetzer aka Brad Land. You can watch the trailer here.

Best moments of Nick Jonas from the film Goat

Talking about Goat, let's take a look at some of Nick Jonas's best moments from the drama movie.

The Unwanted Invite

Source: Youtube

Nick Jonas plays the elder brother in the film, who even though cares about his younger brother, somehow fails to understand him in the long-run. In this scene, Nick invites his little brother to a rave fraternity party. Listening to this, his brother Brad, gets quite excited. The scene is beautifully pulled off by Nick, as he had to pretend to be happy about inviting his baby brother, but in reality, he did not want to.

Read: Take A Look At How Nick Jonas' Style Evolved From Camp Rock To Now

Happening Party

Source: Youtube

The two brothers party together and Brad first time gets a glimpse of his brother's happening fraternity life. It a fun scene featuring Nick Jonas and Ben Schnetzer, where Nick showcases his happiness on meeting his brother at rave party. From throwing champagne on his friends to dancing like crazy, Nick Jonas did everything to make this scene more fun.

Read: Nick Jonas And His Brothers Kevin And Joe Reveal Some Riveting Secrets About Each Other

The Face-off

Source: Youtube

In this scene, both the brothers lash out at each other. Nick tries to explain to Ben that ragging is a part of his life now and it won't matter later on. He convinces him to forget everything and move on life. But to Brett's dismay, Brad takes it otherwise and argues with him. Nick Jonas gave a stellar performance in this scene.

Promo Image Source: Nick Jonas Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.