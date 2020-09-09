Nick Jonas' Beautiful Captions For Wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas Are Too Heartwarming

Nick Jonas tied the knot to Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2018. The couple were rumoured to be dating for a few months before they took their relationship one step further. Nick Jonas' Instagram account is flooded with some beautiful pictures of the couple from their most favourite moments together.

To make the picture even more beautiful, Nick Jonas pens down some beautiful captions for his wife. Here is a compilation of some of the most beautiful captions penned down by Nick Jonas, for his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Nick Jonas' beautiful captions for Priyanka Chopra

On the occasion of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' birthday, Nick Jonas posted an adorable picture of the couple. The singer wrote a cute caption for his wife, 'I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you, baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful' (sic). Priyanka Chopra was dressed in a beautiful pleated dress, while Nick Jonas wore a brown floral print shirt.

It’s pretty rare for people to remember the date of their first date. But Nick Jonas is one of those who not only remembers his first date with his wife but also believes in celebrating it every year. He shared this adorable picture with his wife on their second date anniversary, with a caption, 'This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years ❤️❤️'(sic)

Another pretty picture of the couple on Nick Jonas’ Instagram, with a cute caption, was this one. Dressed in ethnic outfits, the couple looked quite happy and the caption added by Nick Jonas clearly stated that Priyanka Chopra was the one who always made him smile. 'She makes me smile a lot. #holi' (sic)

Priyanka Chopra had featured in Nick Jonas' music video, of the song What a Man Gotta Do. The couple's dance performance in the song, in a crisp white shirt was most loved by their fans. Nick Jonas shared a clip for the music video of the two, falling on the floor and laughing about it. Along with the picture, Nick Jonas added a cute caption, My favourite laugh. #WhatAManGottaDoVideo' (sic)

Last year, Nick Jonas shared a lot of pictures with his wife, during Christmas holidays. Amongst the dozens of pictures he shared, a picture of Priyanka Chopra enjoying a bike ride amid the snow was one of the best. He captioned the picture, 'nothing better than seeing her smile' (sic).

