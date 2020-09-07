Priyanka Chopra Expresses 'love' For Cricket As New IPL Anthem Makes Her Visibly Happy

All the ardent cricket fans must surely know that the much-awaited Twenty20 cricket league, IPL 11 will be starting from September 19, 2020. With social media being flooded with netizens expressing their excitement about the same, global sensation Priyanka Chopra has also joined the bandwagon. Chopra recently took to Instagram to boast about the new IPL anthem and expressed her 'looooooove' for cricket.

Priyanka Chopra is 'super excited' for IPL 11

The new IPL anthem titled 'Aayenge Hum Wapas' was recently released by Hotstar across social media platforms. Now, an elated Priyanka Chopra has shared a video of herself to shower the new anthem with heaps of praise and expressed her excitement for IPL 11. In the video shared by her earlier this morning, Chopra spoke about sports being one of the most 'integral parts' of everyone's lives.

Like any other ardent IPL fan, the Quantico actor opened up about the 'roller coaster of emotions' that one feels when they watch an IPL match and expressed one's 'adrenal rush' when their favourite team wins the match. Furthermore, the 38-year-old also gushed that she 'cannot wait to watch IPL 11' as the cricket league is all set to begin by the latter half of this month. However, what also caught a lot of Peecee fans' attention was her new hairdo.

The 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood flaunted her bangs as she was all-praise about 'Hum Aayenge Wapas'. She is seen clad in a vertical striped white shirt with no accessories and minimal makeup with a nude undertone as she spoke about her love for the game. Sharing the video of her IG handle, she wrote, "I looooooove Cricket!!!! So I’m super excited! Like the anthem 'Aayenge Hum Wapas' says...The Dream 11 IPL is back!!...(sic)".

Check out her video below:

Meanwhile, the beloved wife of Nick Jonas celebrated the fourth birthday of her 'paww-dorable' pooch, Diana, on September 5, 2020. The four-legged companion of Chopra enjoys a massive fanbase on social media with a whopping 159k followers on Instagram alone. On the occasion of her fourth birthday, the Baywatch actor took to Diana's IG to share a cutesy video of her chihuahua and captioned it, "A year older, a year bolder... coz today I turned #Fantastic4".

Take a look:

