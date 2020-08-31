Nick Jonas And Priyanka Have Adorable Posts For Their Pet Dog Gino Who Turned One; See

International star Nick Jonas and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been celebrating the first birthday of their pet dog Gino while being at home. Both the artists took to Instagram to post a sweet picture of their adorable German Shepherd while wishing him on his special day. The picture is being loved by their fans and dog lovers as they have mentioned in the comments section of the post.

Nick and Priyanka’s celebrations

Pop star Nick Jonas recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of his pet dog Gino who turns one on August 31, 2020. He posted a picture of the young dog who was looking up at the camera while he was being clicked. He is also seen wearing a golden birthday cap which is sure to steal everyone’s heart. He is also spotted with a black body harness in the adorable picture on Nick Jonas’ Instagram feed.

In the caption for the post, Nick Jonas has wished his pet dog, Gino, a happy birthday while he is also fascinated by how quickly time passes. He has indicated that he is in disbelief about time passing so quickly while also mentioning Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the end of it. Have a look at the post here.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared a picture of Gino with a birthday cap on her Instagram story. She added a pink background to the picture while wishing him on his special day. She wished him a happy first birthday along with an adorable paw sticker. Have a look at Priyanka Chopra’s Jonas’ Instagram story here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have wished Gino on his special day. They have written how adorable the little dog is while showering him with love and blessings. Have a look at a few comments on Nick Jonas’ Instagram post here.

Pet dog Gino was Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ anniversary gift to Nick Jonas in the year 2019. The little bundle of joy also has an Instagram account of his own where frequent updates are put up by the couple. Have a look at few pictures from Gino Chopra Jonas’ Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Nick Jonas and Gino Chopra Jonas Instagram

