Nick Jonas Gets Nostalgic As He Remembers 'Happiness Begins' Completing A Year

Nick Jonas recently shared a video in which he recalled his 'Happiness Begins' tour. The Jonas brothers visited a number of cities performing their latest hits. He along with his brothers were seen having a great time on stage in the video shared by the singer. Fans too mentioned that they missed the tour and expressed how much they missed them.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Enjoys Her Date Night With Hubby Nick Jonas & Pet Diana In London

Nick Jonas gets all nostalgic over one year of Happiness Begins Tour

Also Read | Nick Jonas Pens Romantic Note For Priyanka Chopra On Second Anniversary, See Post Here

The Jonas Brothers have been on tour for a long time until things came to a halt with the pandemic. This resulted in a number of shows and concerts being cancelled or postponed. Thus reminiscing about the same, Nick Jonas shared the video from the Tour in 2019. The singer expressed how delighted he was to be on stage with his brother in the caption. Nick in the caption wrote that the video is from one year ago, from this day. Thus the actor felt nostalgic as he shared the video on his timeline. In the video, Nick Jonas can be seen playing his guitar as his brothers have fun on stage. The amazing moment was captured on camera and thus fans loved to see the three together.

Also Read | On Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas' Anniversary, Here's A Look At Duo's Canine Family

A few hours into sharing the video, a number of celebrities and fans came rushing to express how much they missed the Jonas brothers. They wrote how much they miss tours and how they loved watching the brothers together. People also called the video gorgeous and applauded it. Thus fans and followers enjoyed the post shared by Nick Jonas.

Besides that, Nick has been sharing images from his marriage with Priyanka Chopra. The duo celebrated their two-year anniversary and thus Nick shared images from their weddings. The singer shared pictures from their Hindu wedding ceremonies to mark the significant day. Fans loved the adorable gesture by Nick and wished the happy couple on their two-year anniversary.

Also Read | Nick Jonas 'honoured' To Marry Priyanka In India As Per Hindu Customs; Actress Replies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.