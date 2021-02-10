Priyanka Chopra Thanks Her Fans To Accept Her Book 'Unfinished' As A First Time Writer

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra recently launched her memoir. The actor shared her emotions before launching the book and signing the copies. After Priyanka Chopra's book release, she shared a video thanking her fans for accepting her book. Take a look at what the Quantico actor had to say to her fans.

Priyanka Chopra thanks her fans for accepting her book

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to talk about her book Unfinished. She said that when she decided to write her book, everyone was in quarantine and it was the very first time that she has to stay indoors. She said that she was very vulnerable at the time. She added that she was too honest while writing the book and she hopes that people give her book chance as she is a first-time author. Priyanka asked her fans to know her better with her book Unfinished. Take a look at the video here:

Reactions to Priyanka Chopra's memoir video

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram followers and fans commented on her video in numbers. Pati Dubroff wrote that she is proud of Priyanka and she loves her strength. Bozoma Saint John wrote that even though the book is titled as Unfinished, they will finish the book very soon. She added that her story is motivating and inspiring. Fans also mentioned that she is an inspiration and they will surely read her book. Take a look at some of the comments.

Priyanka Chopra's book release

Priyanka Chopra shared a teaser of her book on Instagram. She shared audio which said, "My career, a career based so much on my physical appearance, seemed to be over before even it started. I felt as if a doorway to paradise had been opened and then slammed in my face, and it hurt." Before the book release, Priyanka shared a video where she has seen signing tons of her books. She added that she is currently sleeping, signing 800 copies of Unfinished and repeating the process. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's memoir videos.

