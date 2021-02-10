Priyanka Chopra Shares Snippet Of Her Virtual Book Tour With Sonali Bendre

Priyanka Chopra’s memoir Unfinished was finally launched on February 9 and the actor is more than elated, as is evident in her virtual book tour. Recently, she got into a conversation with Sonali Bendre and the actor has shared a snippet of their banter on her Instagram stories. Read along to take a look at their banter here and know more about the book.

Priyanka Chopra in conversation with Sonali Bendre about her memoir Unfinished

Among the many talents that Priyanka Chopra proudly possesses, the latest is a "Published Author" as the actor has recently launched her first book titled Unfinished which is a compilation of her memoirs through life. Following the book's release on February 9, the actor is busy with virtual book tours. On February 9, she did an online interview along with Sonali Bendre where the two spoke about Priyanka’s journey in the industry. During the conversation, Priyanka also revealed some of her secrets and even made some confessions.

In the snippet of their conversation shared by Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram stories, Sonali Bendre talks about the We Can Be Heroes actor's confidence at the time of her participation in the Miss India Pageant. Bendre reveals how one of the makeup artists told her that Priyanka dealt with the competition like it was a do or die situation and was very confident throughout.

Sonali expressed how everyone knew Priyanka for the confidence that she projected and then also asked her if she actually felt that confident. However, Priyanka replied and said that she was nothing close to confident but just a "terrified teenager" who had learnt to keep the confident stance very well. Chopra added atop the video, "Loved Loved Loved our conversation" and tagged Sonali Bendre.

Apart from Sonali Bendre, Priyanka's virtual book tour also involved conversations with Glennon Doyle, YouTube star and talk show host Lilly Singh, her husband and singer Nick Jonas, as well as British Vogue editor Edward Enningful.

