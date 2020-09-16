Nick Jonas Loves To Embrace His 'Desi' Side Like His 'Desi Girl'; Here's Proof

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been setting major #couplegoals since they started dating. The American singer has proved time and again that he loves to embrace traditions and quirks from his wife’s Indian heritage. Take a look at these few moments from Instagram where Nick Jonas embraced his “desi” side like his “desi girl”.

5 times Nick Jonas explored his “desi” side

1. Celebrated his first Holi

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated Holi this year at Isha Ambani’s Holi bash. Nick Jonas did not hold back while celebrating this festival of colours. The Sucker singer took to Instagram and shared a few photos and a video from the colourful festivities. In these pictures, Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra are drenched in coloured water and seemed to be partying hard with their friends.

2. Valentine’s Day: Bollywood style

Priyanka Chopra has been working in Bollywood for more than a decade. No wonder her husband Nick Jonas has also taken a liking for Bollywood music and movies. In one of Instagram posts, Nick Jonas celebrated Valentine’s day with Priyanka Chopra as she danced his heart out to the song Ankh Maarey from the movie Simmba. Watch the video here.

3. Diwali celebrations

Diwali is an important festival for Hindus across the globe. Back in October 2019, Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali with his wife Priyanka Chopra. In an Instagram post, the American singer posed with his wife and also wished all his fans who were celebrating the festival. Take a look at Nick Jonas’ post here.

4. Nick and his squad

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding was a lavish affair. Both the families did not miss out on a single Indian ceremony for this wedding. In one of the pictures, Nick Jonas and his male family members are all dressed in ethnic outfits and posing together at the singer’s Mehendi ceremony.

5. Jonas Brothers: Desi edition

As mentioned earlier, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra did not leave a stone unturned during their wedding celebration. The couple and their families had a grand sangeet night. Before the families could present their acts for the ceremony, Nick Jonas posed with his brothers for the camera. The Jonas Brothers looked dapper in their desi avatar and were ready to steal the show.

