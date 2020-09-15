Did You Know Nick Jonas Was First Discovered Singing At A Local Barber's Shop?

Today, Nick Jonas is known to be one of the top singers in Hollywood. He began his career as a singer and soon shifted to acting too. Initially, Nick Jonas rose to fame after he started recording songs with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. But did you know the first place where this award-winning singer was discovered?

Did you know Nick Jonas was discovered at a Barber Shop?

Also Read: Nick Jonas And Priyanka Have Adorable Posts For Their Pet Dog Gino Who Turned One; See

According to US Weekly, Nick Jonas was first discovered singing at a local barbershop in the year 1999. He was only 6 years old when he was discovered singing at a barbershop, where his mother was getting a hair cut. Before he recorded his song in 2004, he appeared in Broadway plays like Beauty & The Beast and Les Misérables.

The singer also starred in several other films. Nick Jonas’ brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas assisted him in writing songs and they recorded their first song in 2004. In the year 2005, Nick Jonas joined forces with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas and together they formed the band Jonas Brothers. Soon Jonas Brothers went on to be a part of the Top 5 US albums. They broke TV records when they appeared on Miley Cyrus’ show, Hannah Montana.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Shares Picture With Hubby Nick Jonas, Calls Him ‘my Forever Guy'

Jonas Brothers Trivia

Also Read: Nick Jonas' Beautiful Captions For Wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas Are Too Heartwarming

After splitting from his brothers in 2012, Nick Jonas went solo and recorded a few album songs. He recorded his second and third solo studio album while simultaneously appearing in TV shows and movies. Currently, Nick Jonas has announced his reunion with brothers Joe and Kevin. They recorded the song Sucker, also featuring their respective wives. The Jonas Brothers’ song Sucker went on winning the Best Pop Video at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

On the movie front, Nick Jonas was last seen in the film Jumanji: The Next Level. He will be seen in an upcoming movie Chaos Walking. The sci-fi film is based on a novel The Knife of Never Letting Go, written by Patrick Ness. The film also stars Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Kurt Sutter, Cynthia Erivo and David Oyelowo. The film is expected to release in January 2021.

Also Read: Nick Jonas Can't Wait To Be Back On Stage, Shares Memorable Throwback Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.