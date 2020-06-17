Nick Jonas Replaced By Gwen Stefani Who "cannot Wait" To Return To 'The Voice'

Gwen Stefani is all set to make her comeback on The Voice after Nick Jonas had replaced her in Season 18. However, Nick Jonas has been replaced and the makers of The Voice have brought Gwen Stefani back to the show. She will be seen as the coach in the next season of The Voice. The singer seemed extremely delighted to make her comeback and expressed her joy all over social media.

Nick Jonas replaced as Gwen Stefani takes her place as The Voice judge

The Voice revealed their judges' list and made it official that Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will be returning for The Voice. Gwen retweeted this announcement and wrote that she ‘cannot wait’. Nick Jonas has not yet commented on this replacement as of yet. This is not the first time Gwen Stefani will be seen on The Voice. The singer has appeared as a judge on the show in Seasons 7,9,12 and 17. Therefore Gwen Stefani could not hold back her joy of returning to the show once again.

In an interview with a news portal, Gwen Stefani stated that she did not know about the judges' panel until the last minute. She added that the makers of The Voice often keep the list on hold until the very last minute before announcing. Gwen Stefani jovially added that she would often beg them to take her on the show, according to a news portal. She further added that every season that she has been on the show, it has followed the same format. Therefore, upon finding out that she is in the judges' panel for this season, Gwen Stefani was extremely delighted, according to a news portal. Last season, Gwen Stefani left the show due to her commitments towards certain concerts and other shows. However, she will come back for the 19th season and the singer is quite excited about it. Fans are also especially excited as Gwen Stefani will be seen once again with Blake Shelton, with whom she has been in a relationship with since 2015. Thus watching the two coaches once again with each other is also something fans are excited about, according to a news portal.

