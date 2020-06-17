Nick Jonas Nailed His Role As An Aviation Crew Member In 'Midway'; Read More Trivia

Based on the battle of Midway, the film Midway included an ensemble cast of actors like Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Tadanobu Asano, and Woody Harrelson. The film received mixed reviews from the critics and grossed nearly 125 million. Nick Jonas played the role of an aviation crew member in the film. Here are some fun facts about the film you will love reading:

Interesting trivia of the film Midway

The last surviving member of Doolittle Raiders, James Doolittle’s copilot was Dick Cole who passed away at the age of 103, seven months before the release of the film.

During the battle Best's lung problem was caused by an element of his rebreather to overheat and that created caustic soda to be generated. He was later treated for it and cured. His lungs, however, sustained some permanent damage, but he returned to health. He died at the age of 91.

As in 2020, the only surviving aircraft to have participated in the Battle of Midway is a Douglas SBD-2 Dauntless, Bureau Number 2016. It is now in the National Naval Aviation Museum in Florida.

It was initially Edwin Layton’s idea to invite John Ford to shoot footage of the Midway Battle, for good morale.

Before the closing credits, the producers express their gratitude to American and Filipino soldiers who fought in the War at the Pacific. Japanese soldiers are praised for their own country.

This is Ronald Emmerich’s first war movie since The Patriot.

Midway is Woody Harrelson’s second collaboration with Ronald Emmerich.

Tadanobu Asano is known to play the role of Hogun in Thor films.

Nick Jonas played the role of Aviation Machinist in Midway. In Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, he was seen as a pilot.

Midway is Wes Tooke’s first feature film

Mandy Moore and Dennis Quaid first collaborated for American Dreamz and Midway is their second collaboration.

Before the closing credits, the movie announced the sequel of the film Battle of the Phillippine Sea. The movie is set to release in 2022.

Towards the end of the film, Ensign George Gay is seen as the surviving pilot. The original Ensign later went on to be rescued and wrote a book on the Battle of Midway.

