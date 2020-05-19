Nick Jonas' Love For Kids Is Evident From These Adorable Insta Posts

Nick Jonas is one of the most loved personalities of Hollywood. Nick Jonas has achieved great success in his singing career and has been also appreciated for his fashion many times. He is an avid social media user and keeps updating his Instagram handle with some amazing pictures.

It is also witnessed when scrolling through Nick Jonas’ Instagram that he loves to spend time with babies and kids. Nick posts pictures of beautiful moments with kids which includes his lovely nieces. Nick Jonas’ affection for the kids is evident in his Instagram posts. Let’s have a look some adorable pictures of Nick Jonas with babies here.

Nick Jonas’s Instagram posts and videos that prove his immense love for kids and babies-

Nick Jonas posted this picture of his beautiful niece, Alena, on her birthday and says that she is one who lights up his world and every single day of his life. Have a look here-

Happy birthday to my beautiful niece Alena! You light up my world every single day. Love you so much!

Nick posted this adorable picture with this small cute baby and captioned it saying,

My everything. ❤️ I hope you’re all having an amazing Christmas.

Another niece of Nick Jonas, Valentina is also a beautiful baby which is seen in the picture posted by Nick on her birthday.

It’s this princesses’ birthday! Your uncle loves you Valentina!

Undoubtedly, this is an amazing sight that shows that Nick Jonas loves his family and especially kids. In this video, where Nick Jonas is going for his stage event in Atlanta and face timing his gorgeous wife Priyanka Chopra, he also met his adorable nieces whose wished him luck. Have a look at this precious moment captured in a frame very beautifully.

I can’t believe @jackgorlin actually caught this moment. Just a few minutes before taking the stage tonight in Atlanta tonight FaceTiming my beautiful wife @priyankachopra while getting a good luck rose from my nieces Alena and Valentina. ❤️ #HappinessBeginsTour

Nick Jonas having fun with her favourite and best friend at the Carnival. Nick’s love for kids is too cute to handle

Carnival fun with this little munchkin.

Nick Jonas posted this mesmerizing picture with the cutest baby.

As you can see this little angel makes me very happy. Happy Fourth of July everyone. I hope you’ve had a great day with the ones you love.

Nick Jonas can be seen doing some fun magic tricks to make his niece happy. Watch this video here.

Did some magic with my niece today. 😊

Nick Jonas’ feeling for his brothers and family is just precious, which is evident in this caption and an adorable picture.

Family time. My precious niece Valentina.

Nick Jonas posted this beautiful picture with his two beautiful nieces teaching them piano

My beautiful nieces teaching me everything I know on the keys. 🎄😍

Nick Jonas spending some quality time with her youngest niece and loving it.

It’s my sweet niece’s birthday today! 🎂 I love you Valentina with all my heart.

