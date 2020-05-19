Nick Jonas' Love For Kids Is Evident From These Adorable Insta Posts

Quick links:
Nick Jonas is one of the most loved personalities of Hollywood. Nick Jonas has achieved great success in his singing career and has been also appreciated for his fashion many times. He is an avid social media user and keeps updating his Instagram handle with some amazing pictures.
It is also witnessed when scrolling through Nick Jonas’ Instagram that he loves to spend time with babies and kids. Nick posts pictures of beautiful moments with kids which includes his lovely nieces. Nick Jonas’ affection for the kids is evident in his Instagram posts. Let’s have a look some adorable pictures of Nick Jonas with babies here.
Happy birthday to my beautiful niece Alena! You light up my world every single day. Love you so much!
My everything. ❤️ I hope you’re all having an amazing Christmas.
It’s this princesses’ birthday! Your uncle loves you Valentina!
Undoubtedly, this is an amazing sight that shows that Nick Jonas loves his family and especially kids. In this video, where Nick Jonas is going for his stage event in Atlanta and face timing his gorgeous wife Priyanka Chopra, he also met his adorable nieces whose wished him luck. Have a look at this precious moment captured in a frame very beautifully.
I can’t believe @jackgorlin actually caught this moment. Just a few minutes before taking the stage tonight in Atlanta tonight FaceTiming my beautiful wife @priyankachopra while getting a good luck rose from my nieces Alena and Valentina. ❤️ #HappinessBeginsTour
Carnival fun with this little munchkin.
As you can see this little angel makes me very happy. Happy Fourth of July everyone. I hope you’ve had a great day with the ones you love.
Did some magic with my niece today. 😊
Family time. My precious niece Valentina.
My beautiful nieces teaching me everything I know on the keys. 🎄😍
It’s my sweet niece’s birthday today! 🎂 I love you Valentina with all my heart.
