Nick Jonas' Most Fun Appearances On Popular American Show 'Saturday Night Live'; Watch

Nicholas Jonas, commonly known as Nick Jonas, is one of the finest American singers, songwriters and actors. Nick Jonas began acting in theatre at the age of seven and released his debut single in 2002, that caught the attention of Columbia Records, where Nick Jonas formed a band with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin, known as the Jonas Brothers. Later, Nick Jonas went ahead to release singles as a solo artist. Along with being one of the best singers in America and a versatile actor, Nick Jonas is also known for his down-to-earth and interactive nature. Nick has always been one of those celebrities who loves going candid and entertaining his fans. Here are the time's Nick Jonas has appeared on the show Saturday Night Live. Read ahead to know more-

Nick Jonas’ appearances on Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live 2009

Soon after the Jonas Brothers formed their own band in 2005, they made an appearance on Saturday Night Live. They appeared on the show as musical guests on February 14, 2009. The Jonas Brothers performed on Tonight and Video Girl. They also appeared in the The Oldest Jonas sketch and in the Saturday Night Live Digital Short.

Saturday Night Live 2016

Nick Jonas made an appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live on April 16, 2016. The show was hosted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. This time Nick Jonas debuted on the show as a solo artist and it marked as his first solo trip to Saturday Night Live.

Saturday Night Live 2019

The Jonas Brothers returned to Saturday Night Live on May 11, 2019. The episode where they made an appearance was a complete blast for the fans as they got to relive their ‘tweenage years’. The brothers performed on the songs Sucker, Cool, and surprised the audience with their 2008 track, Burnin’ Up. Apart from their performances, fans also got to see a glimpse of their documentary, Chasing Happiness, that later released on the web platform, Amazon Prime on June 4, 2019.

