Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas & Kevin Jonas Open Up About Spending Quarantine With Their Wives

The whole world is under quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, many celebrities are finding a silver lining in the situation for being able to spend so much time at home away from work. This also seems to be true for the Jonas Brothers who recently revealed in an interview that they are spending quality time with their wives in quarantine.

The Jonas Brothers talk about their life in quarantine with their respective wives

During the interview, Joe Jonas opened up about having a great time with wife and soon-to-be mother, Sophie Turner. The latter is due in summer 2020. The couple also celebrated their one year anniversary recently. In the interview, Joe further revealed that although they had become more appreciative of each other, they knew the importance of having some time to themselves. The couple has also been spotted taking a stroll frequently where Turner flaunted her baby bump.

Nick Jonas, on the other hand, revealed that he and Priyanka Chopra had been married for only a year and a half and so it was nice to spend some time together. They were previously busy with a packed schedule, especially with the Jonas Brothers' world tour. He also said that both of them are working from home and so have their time "structured". Nick revealed their day-to-day routine saying they worked out together followed by spending some time to themselves and working before spending the night together.

The older Jonas brother, Kevin also shared the details of his quarantine life with wife Danielle Jonas. He went on to say that he is finding the time spent with wife and two daughters, Alena and Valentina "extremely rewarding". Everyone seems to be getting along really well and Kevin Jonas is happy for it.

On the work front, the Jonas Brothers have recently released two new songs, X ft. Karol G and Five More Minutes. They have also been a world tour. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, is the new judge on the singing reality show, Voices. The Jonas Brothers are back together after a hiatus of six years and had released the music single, Sucker which also featured Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

