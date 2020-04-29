Priyanka Chopra Is Taking Piano Lessons From Her 'in-house Piano Teacher' Nick Jonas

Gone are those days when the Desi Girl of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra could not spend much time with her husband and pop star Nick Jonas due to their hectic schedules. The power couple is using their quarantine time to the fullest by spending quality time with each other. Recently, a bored Priyanka Chopra also shared a picture with Nick Jonas wherein she donned a blue saree and expressed that she misses everyone. However, in a recent interaction with an online portal, The Sky Is Pink actor spilled the beans on how she is being productive amid the Coronavirus outbreak by learning to play the piano.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Condoles Irrfan Khan's Demise, Says 'You Inspired So Many Of Us'

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Throwback Photoshoot Picture Is Truly A Delight For Every Fan

Priyanka Chopra is utilising her quarantine time by learning to play the piano from her 'in-house piano teacher'

Priyanka Chopra was recently interviewed by an online portal wherein she was asked about ways of utilising her quarantine time. In her reply, Chopra revealed that she is learning to play an instrument that she had never played before. The diva further said that Jonas has turned her 'in-house piano teacher' who is currently teaching her how to play the piano as she always wanted to learn it. Therefore, Chopra makes her beloved husband spare around half an hour to 45 minutes every day for a piano lesson.

In addition to being an in-house piano teacher, Priyanka Chopra also revealed that Jonas has become her 'in-house physical trainer' as well as an 'in-house writing partner' too. She concluded her statement saying that she has been working on her book for long and this free time is turning out to be of help for her to finish it.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Ventures As A Writer | Did You Know Priyanka Authored These Columns?

Not so long ago, the celebrity couple was in India to celebrate one of the most popular festivals of India, Holi. They attended Isha Ambani's Holi party along with several other Bollywood celebrities and their photographs from the bash soon went viral. Later, they also attended Natasha Poonawala's private Holi Party in Pune.

Also Read | When Nick Jonas' Attention-grabbing Looks Stole The Spotlight From Wife Priyanka Chopra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.