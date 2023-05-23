Nick Jonas Reveals THIS 'tragic' Incident At ACM Awards Made Him Take Therapy

Nick Jonas recently discussed what he considers one of the lowest points in his career during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. Nick reflected on his tragic guitar solo alongside country singer Kelsea Ballerini at the 2016 ACM Awards. The incident left such a lasting impact on Jonas that he sought therapy to cope with the aftermath.

Recounting the ill-fated performance, Nick explained, “Then there was another time during a really tragic guitar solo debacle that happened on live TV. In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was." The actor added that the incident, however, travelled more than he wished it would have. "It did cause me to go to therapy,” said Nick Jonas.

The incident occurred when Nick alongside his brothers, took the stage to perform a guitar solo intro before a duet with country singer Kelsea Ballerini for her hit single Peter Pan. However, Nick ended up playing the wrong notes, as captured in a low-quality recording of the moment available on YouTube. Despite having rehearsed with Ballerini numerous times, Jonas experienced a complete mental blank and hit an incorrect note, which he described as a momentary blackout.

During the podcast, Nick Jonas also revealed that he had rehearsed the performance with Ballerini countless times, feeling confident about it beforehand. However, as he approached her on stage, he suddenly went blank, hit a wrong note, and found himself unable to recover. He admitted, “I couldn’t stop. I was rushed to a car and rushed to a plane right after it… It was a really traumatic moment that shaped the pressure I put on myself to be perfect and to always be on”.

Despite the setback, Kelsea Ballerini and Nick Jonas have remained friends over the years. In fact, Kelsea Ballerinin even joined the Jonas Brothers on their Remember This Tour in 2021, demonstrating their strong bond.

Kelsea Ballerini on Jonas Brother

Kelsea Ballerini in a 2016 interview expressed her admiration for Nick Jonas, stating, "I'm a huge fan of him." She revealed her unapologetic fandom for the Jonas Brothers during her younger years. Praising his solo work, she described it as "incredible." The collaboration between Ballerini and Jonas at the awards ceremony left a lasting impression on her. She admitted, "I'd totally do more with him if I could." Jonas's presence on stage during her first major awards show eased her nerves. Ballerini appreciated his kindness and described him as a "sweet dude." Their year-long acquaintance made the collaboration feel more casual and comfortable.