Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Opted For Grand Wedding With Nick Jonas: I Never Settle...

Priyanka Chopra has been making headlines for her honest and candid revelations in various interviews. In another interview, the Citadel actress revealed details about her wedding with Nick Jonas. The actors got married in a grand affair in a four-day event in India.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018. Pictures from their larger-than-life wedding went viral on the internet. In a recent interview with CNN anchor, Chris Wallace ,Priyanka was asked why she chose to have a big extravaganza at her wedding.

Priyanka Chopra responded to the question within seconds saying that she does not settle for ‘subtle’. The Citadel actress added that everything she does is ‘big and bold’. However, she added that the event was big in scale but there were only 110 people in attendance.

Priyanka Chopra reiterated that only people close to her and Nick Jonas were invited to the wedding. She also said that the wedding was kept very intimate. She added, “I wanted to get married in a palace with a 75-foot trail, so why not?”.

Priyanka Chopra on her favourite red carpet memory

Priyanka recently answers ‘10 super hot questions’ for Grazia magazine. One of the questions thrown to the actress was about her favourite red carpet-memory. Priyanka revealed that her favourite red carpet moment was at the 2017 MET Gala.

Talking more about the appearance, Priyanka shared that it was the time she met her now husband Nick Jonas at the MET Gala. She added that at the time she did not know anything about them becoming a couple because a lot of going on at the time. The 2017 MET Gala was the first time the actors debuted as a couple. The couple twinned in black and white Valentino outfits at the MET Gala 2023.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas relationship

Priyanka Chopra dated the pop singer Nick Jonas for a while before tying the knot in December 2018. Their wedding was a 4-day long spectacle with close friends and family in attendance. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.