Priyanka Chopra Recalls Her Favourite Red Carpet Moment From The MET Gala With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra recently recalled her favourite red carpet memory. In an interview, the Citadel actress fondly reminisced that her favourite moment was when when she walked the red carpet with Nick Jonas at the MET Gala in 2017. Priyanka Chopra recently attended the MET Gala for the fourth time.

When the Love Again actress met Nick Jonas on the red carpet in 2017, little did she know that he would be her future husband. When asked further, Priyanka mentioned that at the time there was too much going on around her for the moment to make an impact. However, she added that in retrospect, the interaction with Nick came to be her favorite memory from the red carpet. She called it a ‘special’ moment.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2023

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas returned to the MET Gala red carpet this year. The Citadel actress donned a black Valentino gown with a thigh-high slit. Nick Jonas also wore a black ensemble designed by Valentino. Priyanka accessorised her look with a Bulgari neckpiece.

Priyanka Chopra on RRR

In a recent interview, the Love Again actor confessed that she has not watched the movie RRR. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she revealed that she does not get much time to enjoy films. Thus, she has not watched RRR yet, despite there being a screening in the USA for the same.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas relationship

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas started seeing each other officially in may 2018. They continued seeing each other until December 2018, when they got married. The super popular couple had a lavish wedding, in the presence of close friends and with the blessings of thei families. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their first child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was born via surrogacy.