Nick Jonas Reacts To Being Called ‘Jiju', 'Nick-wa’ By The Indian Paps

Nick Jonas has got the reputation of being the ‘national jiju’ in India. On his recent visit to the country with his wife Priyanka Chopra, the singer visited the NMACC opening gala hosted by Nita Ambani. The Indian paparazzi greeted Nick Jonas at the venue by referring to him as ‘Nick Jiju’ and Nick-wa’. The singer was recently shown the video of the same at an interview and his reaction to it is doing rounds on the Internet.

Nick Jonas recently appeared on the BBC Asian Network Breakfast Show, where the interviewer asked him if he should be called ‘jiju’. Nick replied to this with laughter and said ‘sure’. The host then said that a lot of people are calling him that.

Nick Jonas agreed with the host and shared an anecdote that happened when they were in India. He said, “We were just in Mumbai recently for the cultural centre the Ambanis opened and it was a great event. All the photographers on the red carpet were calling me ‘jiju’. Nick Jonas also mentioned the other nicknames he got on the trip.

Referring to the Indian paparazzi calling Nick as ‘Nick-wa’, the host asked Nick if he heard the other nicknames given to him. To this Nick responded, “I did hear that. It was very good to be back. I love ”. Nick Jonas was also asked about his new song Maan Meri Jaan and some of the Hindi phrases he has picked up from India.

Nick Jonas on Hindi song Maan Meri Jaan

Nick Jonas was asked about his latest song Maan Meri Jaan. Since the song had some Hindi lyrics, Nick was asked if Priyanka Chopra helped him with it. The singer exclaimed that Priyanka was basically the producer for the song as she helped him with the pronunciation of the Hindi words and the diction. He shared that the Citadel actress was on set.

Nick Jonas on Indian spices

Nick Jonas and his association with India started in 2018 when he tied the knot with actress Priyanka Chopra. Talking about learning Hindi and picking up phrases from the language, Nick said that Priyanka’s friends and family taught him some Hindi words but they are all mostly swear words. He also added that the one thing he loves about India is the food. Mentioning his favourite Indian dishes, the singer said he relishes raita and paneer dishes.