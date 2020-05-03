Nick Jonas's Impressive List Of Awards And Accolades In His Career So Far

Quick links:
The popular American singer and songwriter, Nick Jonas is one of the most loved personalities in Hollywood. The 'Sucker' singer and songwriter always makes heads turn by his killer style game. He always makes sure that, whether it is a concert look or just a casual day look, he wins the hearts of his fans. Nick Jonas has achieved great success in his singing career and has been also appreciated for his work many times.
Nick Jonas was recently also nominated for the Jonas Brothers song "Sucker" at the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards that was held in January. The track "Sucker" was an awesome one portraying Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas and their wives, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, which was nominated in the ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ category of the awards. Other than that Nick Jonas has many times won awards and accolades that always makes his motivation and spirit double. So, let’s have a look at Nick Jonas’s best won awards and accolades of his career.
|
YEAR
|
AWARDS NAME
|
WORK APPRECIATED
|
TITLE OF THE WON AWARDS
|
2008
|
American Music Awards
|
Themselves
|
T-Mobile Breakthrough Artist
|
2008
|
Billboard
(Billboard Touring Music Awards)
|
Jonas Brothers and Burger King
|
Concert Marketing and Promotion
|
2008
|
MTV Awards
(Los Premios MTV Latinoamérica)
|
Themselves
|
Mejor Artista Pop Internacional
(Best International Pop Artist)
|
2008
|
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
|
Themselves
|
Favourite Music Group
|
2009
|
Billboard
(Billboard Touring Music Awards)
|
Jonas Brothers World Tour 2009
|
Eventful Fans' Choice Award
|
2009
|
MTV Awards
(Los Premios MTV Latinoamérica)
|
Nick Jonas
|
Best Fashionista (Most Fashionable)
|
2009
|
MTV Awards
(Los Premios MTV Latinoamérica)
|
Themselves
|
Mejor Artista Pop Internacional (Best International Pop Artist)
|
2009
|
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
|
Themselves
|
Favourite Music Group
|
2019
|
MTV Awards
(MTV Music Video Awards)
|
Sucker
|
Best Pop Song
|
2020
|
Global Awards
|
Themselves
|
Best Group
