Nick Jonas's Impressive List Of Awards And Accolades In His Career So Far

Hollywood News

Nick Jonas was recently also nominated for the song 'Sucker' at the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards that was held in January. Here is the list of his awards!

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nick Jonas

The popular American singer and songwriter, Nick Jonas is one of the most loved personalities in Hollywood. The 'Sucker' singer and songwriter always makes heads turn by his killer style game. He always makes sure that, whether it is a concert look or just a casual day look, he wins the hearts of his fans. Nick Jonas has achieved great success in his singing career and has been also appreciated for his work many times.

Also read | Grammy Awards: Nick Jonas Exults Over Nomination For Jonas Brothers, Here's Full List

Nick Jonas was recently also nominated for the Jonas Brothers song "Sucker" at the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards that was held in January. The track "Sucker" was an awesome one portraying Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas and their wives, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, which was nominated in the ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ category of the awards. Other than that Nick Jonas has many times won awards and accolades that always makes his motivation and spirit double. So, let’s have a look at Nick Jonas’s best won awards and accolades of his career.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Image courtesy: @nickjonas

Also read | Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Dance To 'Aankh Mare' On Valentine's Day 2020; Watch

Nick Jonas' awards and accolades

YEAR

AWARDS NAME

WORK APPRECIATED

TITLE OF THE WON AWARDS

2008

American Music Awards

Themselves

T-Mobile Breakthrough Artist

2008

Billboard

(Billboard Touring Music Awards)

Jonas Brothers and Burger King

Concert Marketing and Promotion

2008

MTV Awards

(Los Premios MTV Latinoamérica)

Themselves

Mejor Artista Pop Internacional

(Best International Pop Artist)

2008

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Themselves

Favourite Music Group

2009

Billboard

(Billboard Touring Music Awards)

Jonas Brothers World Tour 2009

Eventful Fans' Choice Award

2009

MTV Awards 

(Los Premios MTV Latinoamérica)

Nick Jonas

Best Fashionista (Most Fashionable)

2009

MTV Awards

(Los Premios MTV Latinoamérica)

Themselves

Mejor Artista Pop Internacional (Best International Pop Artist)

2009

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Themselves

Favourite Music Group

2019

MTV Awards

(MTV Music Video Awards)

Sucker

Best Pop Song

2020

Global Awards 

Themselves

Best Group 

Also read |  When Nick Jonas Couldn't Stop Gushing Over Wifey Priyanka Chopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Image courtesy: @nickjonas

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Image courtesy: @nickjonas

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Image courtesy: @nickjonas

Also read | Nick Jonas: Take A Look At The 'Jumanji' Actor's Family Tree 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories