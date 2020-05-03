Nick Jonas's Impressive List Of Awards And Accolades In His Career So Far

The popular American singer and songwriter, Nick Jonas is one of the most loved personalities in Hollywood. The 'Sucker' singer and songwriter always makes heads turn by his killer style game. He always makes sure that, whether it is a concert look or just a casual day look, he wins the hearts of his fans. Nick Jonas has achieved great success in his singing career and has been also appreciated for his work many times.

Nick Jonas was recently also nominated for the Jonas Brothers song "Sucker" at the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards that was held in January. The track "Sucker" was an awesome one portraying Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas and their wives, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, which was nominated in the ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ category of the awards. Other than that Nick Jonas has many times won awards and accolades that always makes his motivation and spirit double. So, let’s have a look at Nick Jonas’s best won awards and accolades of his career.

Image courtesy: @nickjonas

Nick Jonas' awards and accolades

YEAR AWARDS NAME WORK APPRECIATED TITLE OF THE WON AWARDS 2008 American Music Awards Themselves T-Mobile Breakthrough Artist 2008 Billboard (Billboard Touring Music Awards) Jonas Brothers and Burger King Concert Marketing and Promotion 2008 MTV Awards (Los Premios MTV Latinoamérica) Themselves Mejor Artista Pop Internacional (Best International Pop Artist) 2008 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Themselves Favourite Music Group 2009 Billboard (Billboard Touring Music Awards) Jonas Brothers World Tour 2009 Eventful Fans' Choice Award 2009 MTV Awards (Los Premios MTV Latinoamérica) Nick Jonas Best Fashionista (Most Fashionable) 2009 MTV Awards (Los Premios MTV Latinoamérica) Themselves Mejor Artista Pop Internacional (Best International Pop Artist) 2009 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Themselves Favourite Music Group 2019 MTV Awards (MTV Music Video Awards) Sucker Best Pop Song 2020 Global Awards Themselves Best Group

