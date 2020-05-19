Nick Jonas Is A Fan Of Golf And His Insta Pics And Videos Are Proof

The popular American singer and songwriter, Nick Jonas is one of the most loved personalities of Hollywood. Nick Jonas, always makes sure that, whether it is a concert look or just a casual day look he just wins the hearts of his fans. Nick Jonas has achieved great success in his singing career and has been also appreciated for his work many times. He is an avid social media user and keeps on updating his Instagram handle with some amazing pictures.

Also read | Nick Jonas' 'Chaos Walking' To Release In 2021: Details His Fans Should Know

It is also observed that Nick Jonas loves to play golf and also posts pictures and videos of him playing the game. Golf is a game enjoyed in an open field where the golfer plays his golf ball into a hole by using various varieties of clubs. Nick Jonas’ affection towards the game is just evident in his Instagram posts. Let’s have a look at them-

Nick Jonas’ posts and videos that show his love for golf

Nick Jonas is hitting a great shot of golf and enjoying his favourite game on a big open ground. Have a look at this video where Nick Jonas enjoys a 'beautiful day' and says that this is "life as it should be"

Beautiful day ✅. Good song ✅. Happy Gilmore swing for 300 yards ✅. Butterfly flyby at the perfect moment ✅. This is life as it should be. I challenge @niallhoran @m_phelps00 @joejonas and @kevinjonas next for the #happygilmorechallenge #golf

Also read | From Nick Jonas' New Passion To Sonu Sood's Amazing Contribution, Today's Top Stories

Nick Jonas also started his liquor brand with John Varvatos and Stoli Group. Their new line is called Villa One. Here is a picture that captures his love for the sport of golf as well as his passion for his enterprise in one frame.

Epic day. 🏌🏿‍♂️🥃 @villaone

Another post of Nick Jonas from his Instagram page in which he is hitting the golf amazingly. The video is shot in slow motion and is an epic shot. Have a look here-

According to Nick Jonas, if he wants to spend a day off in the best way, he always chooses to play golf. This picture posted by Nick Jonas is a picture of a golf course, see here-

Also read | Nick Jonas's Impressive List Of Awards And Accolades In His Career So Far

Nick Jonas and his teammate with whom he plays golf are posted here. Watch this post and witness Nick’s love for golf, as he makes sure to remove some time from his busy schedule to enjoy the game.

Me and my teammate Ahmad Rashad

Another post of Nick Jonas in which he is spending his day off by playing golf with the Villa Blanco. Have a look at this post here-

Playing golf with @thevillablanco

Nick Jonas made a TikTok video with his golf teammate Shay Mooney while they were enjoying golf. Watch the video here.

Look at us. @shaymooney #golf

Also read | Nick Jonas' Most Fun Appearances On Popular American Show 'Saturday Night Live'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.