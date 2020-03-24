Nick Jonas’ Top Headline-making Quotes That Speak A Lot About His Experiences

Nick Jonas made his debut in 2002 as a solo singer but later formed a band with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas with the funding by Columbia records. After the band disbanded in the year 2013, he focused on his solo career once again. He had another successful stint with Camp Rock, bankrolled by Disney and since then, there has been no looking back for him. Here, take a look at some of the singer's top quotes:

Live like you're at the bottom even if you're at the top.

You've got to avoid situations that make you uncomfortable.

It sounds funny, but my biggest fear is that I'm not perfect. I'm a perfectionist, and I get upset when things go wrong or when I don't do well. I used to be very uptight, but I've learned to loosen up.

I think the biggest learning curve for me was realizing that you have to take time to enjoy the moments. You become stressed over a lot of different things when you're riding a wave, so It was important for me to have fun and enjoy the next step.

I was exploring with different sounds and collaborators over the course of a couple of years, and I fell into a really natural place where I was creating music that felt true to who I am, not only in what I talk about but in the style of music as well. I think the R&B soulful side of things definitely had an influence on some of that subject matter being a little more awesome.

My heart is very pure and I work with people who are creative, and if photoshoots are sexual in some way or gave a sexy edge, it's just fun to get in a room and create. It's no more complicated than that.

Having haters is just a part of the business, and the more haters you have, the more people like you - that's how I view it because I try to see the positive in things.

