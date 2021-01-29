Master Release On OTT Platform After 16 Days Of Run Upsets Theatre Owners

The makers of Tamil film, Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, decided to unveil the movie on the digital platform, Amazon Prime Video, on January 29, just 16 days after releasing it in the theatre. It hit the cinema halls on January 13, on the auspicious day of Pongal. However, the news about its digital release did not go down well with theatre owners. India.com reported that as per the inside trade sources, the theatre owners have demanded an additional 10 per cent share in the total collection done in the first and the second week of the film’s release.

Master release updates

More so, the box office business has been revived by Master and theatre owners are in a stable position to host other biggies of the year. That’s one reason why the makers refused to comply with the demand in their first meeting with the theatre owners and that the second meeting is scheduled to happen again, added the report. Thalapathy Vijay's Master is written and helmed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and is bankrolled by Xavier Britto.

The movie opened to a great response from the audience. According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, the film's box office collection surpassed Rs 185 crores domestically in a 16-day-run at the silver screens. The report also added that the movie grossed more than Rs 225 crores internationally, emerging as a blockbuster.

Official press release from @PrimeVideoIN regarding #MasterFilm digital premiere on 29th of January. pic.twitter.com/EGLC7d3ZZe — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 27, 2021

In the press release from Amazon Prime Video, Vijay said that in the movie, he plays the role of an alcoholic professor, John Durairaj, who is transferred to a juvenile school, where he meets his archnemesis, Bhavani, played by Sethupathi, who has been using the children of the school for his own personal profits. Reviewing the movie, a user tweeted, "#Master Review-Kudos to @actorvijay for doing a film with lokesh.1st biggest +ve is Vijay playing a character which feels most human & real compared to almost all of his previous film's characters in the last 12-15 years. The first half was very solid packed with wow moments."

