'How To Sing Like Nick Jonas?' Is A Most Asked Question; WATCH The 'Sucker' Singer's Reply

Nicholas Jonas, commonly known as Nick Jonas, is one of the finest American singers, songwriters and actors. Nick Jonas began acting in theatre at the age of seven. He released his debut single in 2002, that caught the attention of Columbia Records, where Nick Jonas formed a band with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin. Together, their band was known as the "Jonas Brothers".

The band became prominent on the Disney Channel after some time. Gaining a large following through the network, the Jonas Brothers appeared in the widely successful musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010). The brothers received two of their own series, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream (2008–2010) and Jonas (2009–2010) too. Nick has a huge fanbase and the audience always loves his songs. But what fans often wonder is ‘how to sing like Nick Jonas?’. Read ahead to know what he answers.

How to sing like Nick Jonas?

Fans have spammed the singer with the question, ‘how to sing like Nick Jonas’, repeatedly. It became the most asked question on Google’s question/answer section. Nick tried to answer the question in a subtle and fun manner, but couldn't resist laughing. He made a video of the answer that wasn’t all successful but went extremely viral and set the internet on fire.

Watch his answer here:

The world is currently under lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Nick Jonas and wife, Indian actor and singer, Priyanka Chopra Jonas are doing their level best to help from their end. The couple has made various donations and tried to help the leaders of the world, in such times of crisis.

