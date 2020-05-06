Nick Jonas Starrer 'Camp Rock' Took 7 Months To Edit; Learn More Trivia About The Film

Nick Jonas is a singer turned actor, who is currently seen as the newest coach in American singing reality show The Voice. Known for his melodies voice, and dapper looks, Nick Jonas enjoys a massive fanbase. Also an integral part of his music band with siblings Joe and Kevin, Nick Jonas is a singing sensation. Some of his most popular tracks are Sucker, Jealous, Close, Find You, and Chains.

The dashing actor has also been a part of several commercially successful films like Camp Rock, Jumanji, Jonas Brothers, and Goat. But out of all these Nick Jonas's films, Camp Rock is one of his most remembered. Not only was he a teenager when the Disney film released, but it also accelerated his popularity to ten folds. Talking about Camp Rock, let's take a look at some lesser-known facts about the musical drama you had no idea about.

Nick Jonas Starrer Camp Rock Trivia

1. Camp Rock is the not original title of the Disney movie. Initially, the makers titled it Rock Camp Rules, then Camp Rock On but finally, zero downed to Camp Rock.

2. Demi Lovato made her acting debut with Camp Rock. She was paired opposite Joe Jonas, who enjoyed the maximum screen time in the film. Demi's name in the movie was Mitchie Torres.

3. Whatever songs, The Jonas Brothers sang in the movie, they sang it originally too. It was only Jasmine Richards aka Peggy Warburton who did not give vocals for her charter in Camp Rock.

4. This is Me is a popular song from the music album of Camp Rock. It is also Mitchie Torres's solo track in the movie. Did you know Demi and Jonas Brother's real parents were a part of the crowd on that track?

5. In a scene, Joe Jonas accidentally fell down while running. In case of editing the part where he tripped the director of Camp Rock Matthew Diamond kept it in the movie.

6. Once Joe Jonas was roped in for Camp Rock, the makers thought it would be a good idea to cast all the three Jonas brothers in the film. Hence Nick Jonas and Kevin's characters were created after signing them. As Jason and Nate were not a part of the original script.

7. The shooting of Nick Jonas starrer Camp Rock was wrapped up in a span of mere 25 days. But to one's amazement, it took a whopping seven months' time to edit it.

8. Peggy Warburton's character in the Disney flick is obsessed with headbands. The actor wore 14 different headbands in the film.

9. Tess Tyler aka Meaghan Martin essayed the role of a rude and mean teenage girl. It is an astonishing fact, that in 2011, Meaghan played a totally opposite character in the chick-flick Mean Girls 2.

