Nick Jonas Inspired To Write A Song After ‘Zoom Crash Party’; Check Out The Funny Number

Nick Jonas is known for his quirky acts on IG. He proved it once again after sharing a funny video in which he is singing an on-the-spot song. The video was a creative way of Nick Jonas to thank his fans who have been watching Happiness Continues, a concert film, and also later joined a Zoom party. Zoom is a video conferencing app that allows several participants at once. Nick Jonas had earlier crashed a sorority party of Southern Mississippi student, Chi Omega sorority member Morgan Macaw and his fans went berserk on the platform. His fans have also been following the concert film since then.

Nick Jonas gets creative with lyrics for his fans

In the video that Nick Jonas shared, he can be seen dressed in a cloud print shirt. He self-recorded the video and said, “Wow those Zoom parties were amazing. Seeing your love for the film was incredible. To thank you I have written this song. Here it goes, ‘Zoom, what a wonderful thing it was, just to zoom with you, thank you for the zooms’. Hope you enjoyed the song and the concert film Happiness Continues. Keep Watching!” He looked bright while singing to his fans. Nick Jonas’ way of thanking fans was hilarious.

Check out how Nick Jonas sang a song for his viewers

Nick Jonas shared the witty video thanking everyone who watched the concert film on Instagram. He wrote the caption, “Zoom Crashing left me feeling so inspired that I wrote a new song. Please enjoy and don’t forget to watch #HappinessContinues this weekend!”. Many fans expressed their willingness to hear some more on-the-spot songs like the one in the video. Some fans were simply happy to listen to Nick Jonas interact after a long time.

