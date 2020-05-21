The Jonas Brothers To Host An Interactive Digital Tour; Schedule Of The Concert Released

The Jonas Brothers recently took to social media to share that they are doing a digital tour. All three brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick will be the part of this tour. Here is all you should know about it.

The Jonas Brothers to host a digital tour

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, the Jonas Brothers surprised their fans by taking to Instagram and announcing that they and 'X Marks The Unlock', which is an interactive website, are teaming up to keep fans entertained for days to come. The also revealed that fans on this tour will also get a chance to see the concert film of their latest musical tour Happiness Continues. In the caption of the post, Jons Bothers wrote "SURPRISE 🎉 We’re going on a (digital) tour! Starting today you can unlock exclusive games, videos, and more thru Sunday by visiting XMarksTheUnlock.com! *Stay inside and unlock content from the safety of your home 🤗❌🔥". Take a look at the post here.

To register for the tour, a user has to get onto the interactive website and turn the location on. After this, one will see red 'X' or multiple ones. Then at the bottom of the window, one will see a button which will say "You've unlocked something” with an “UNLOCK” button. Other than this, it was also reported that with the newer content fans will also be able to play the Jonas Brothers' official 'Escape The X' game. This will be a Pac-Man type game which will make you feel like you are in an arcade game. In the game, you can play as Joe, Kevin, Nick, or Karol G and try to outrun the ex.

Jonas Brothers digital tour will take them all around the world. Check out the schedule below:

Wednesday, May 20: USA, Canada, Central America, Mexico, Caribbean Islands

Thursday, May 21: Europe Leg 1, Asia

Friday, May 22: Australia, New Zealand, Africa, India

Saturday, May 23: South America, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway

Sunday, May 24: UK, Ireland, Hometowns; New Jersey, Colombia

The Jonas Brothers and Karol G had released their track X last week The music video was also dropped recently. This song is expected to appear on the Jonas Brothers' new album. Here is the link to the website: https://xmarkstheunlock.com/

