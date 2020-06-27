Nick Jonas's Instagram Is Filled With Adorable Posts About His Nieces; See Pics

Popular singer Nick Jonas is an avid social media user who keeps updating his Instagram handle with some amazing pictures. It is also witnessed while scrolling through Nick Jonas’ Instagram that he loves to spend time with his nieces. Nick's Insta posts on beautiful moments with his lovely family, proves that he is very close to his nieces Alena and Valentina. Let’s have a look at some adorable pictures of Nick Jonas with his nieces.

All the times when Nick Jonas posted and wrote about his nieces on his IG:

Nick Jonas cuddling with his younger niece, Valentina in these pictures is #unclegoals. He also posted a picture of his beautiful niece, Alena, on her birthday and captioned it saying that she is the one who lights up his world, every single day of his life. Have a look here at these adorable pictures here.

Family time. My precious niece Valentina.

Happy birthday to my beautiful niece Alena! You light up my world every single day. Love you so much!

It’s this princesses birthday! Your uncle loves you Valentina!

This is an amazing post that shows Nick Jonas' love for his family, especially his nieces. In this picture, Nick Jonas is seen getting ready for his stage event in Atlanta and face timing his gorgeous wife Priyanka Chopra. Later, he also met his adorable nieces who wished him luck. Have a look at these precious moments captured in a frame very beautifully.

I can’t believe @jackgorlin actually caught this moment. Just a few minutes before taking the stage tonight in Atlanta tonight FaceTiming my beautiful wife @priyankachopra while getting a good luck rose from my nieces Alena and Valentina. ❤️ #HappinessBeginsTour

Valentina Angelina Jonas ❤️

It’s my sweet niece’s birthday today! 🎂 I love you Valentina with all my heart.

Nick Jonas loves to spend some quality time with his nieces. He is at the Carnivals with his niece in the below picture. From these pictures, Nick’s love for kids is evident. Here are some more adorable pictures of Nick Jonas with his niece, and some heart-touching captions penned by the Sucker singer for them.

Carnival fun with this little munchkin.

So blessed to get to hold my sweet angel niece this Christmas. I love my family. Hope everyone is having time with their loved ones this holiday season. #happyholidays

My beautiful nieces teaching me everything I know on the keys. 🎄😍

This is an adorable video posted by Nick Jonas where his nieces are singing the birthday song for him.

This is the sweetest thing ever. Video courtesy of my fellow Virgo sister in law @daniellejonas my beautiful nieces singing me happy birthday. 🎁🎂🎈

It's my beautiful little nieces 1st birthday! Growing up so fast! I love you Valentina.

