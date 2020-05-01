'You Asked For It': Doja Cat Drops Remix Version Of 'Say So' Song With Nicki Minaj

Hollywood’s pop singers Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat joined hands and treated their fans with some great music during the quarantine period. The two crooners have collaborated for the remix version of hit song Say So and have dropped the song on May 1. The new spin on the retro-grooving pop song features Minaj taking on a verse and also closing out the remix, which wraps around Doja Cat’s original hook and rap verse.

Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat drop remix version of hit song Say So

Though fans will not be able to listen to the song at a club anytime soon, nothing is stopping the frenzy fans to groove while staying indoors. Amalaratna Dlamini aka Doja Cat announced the remix version of the hit song on her twitter handle earlier and gave her fans a sneak peek of the new single. "YOU ASKED FOR IT – tweet #SaySoRemix to get a sneak peek of the remix ft. @NICKIMINAJ,” she wrote. The remix version is one of the biggest hits by Doja Cat to date. According to reports, the original version of the song stood at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 7 on Official Singles Chart Top 100.

YOU ASKED FOR IT 🥁 tweet #SaySoRemix to get a sneak peek of the remix ft. @NICKIMINAJ — DOJA DIMMADOME (@DojaCat) April 29, 2020



As per reports, after the release of the remix version, Doja Cat has climbed up the top spot on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart amidst the lockdown. As the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in many shows and concerts being called off or postponed until further notice, many singers and music artists are releasing their songs online. This helps the singers to get in touch with their fans even amid clampdown so that they can keep their fans entertained throughout. Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj to have done the same and given a new chartbuster to the listeners.

