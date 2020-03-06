Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth In Police Custody After Failing To Register As Sex Offender

Famous pop star Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was reportedly taken into police custody on March 5, 2020. Kenneth Petty, as per reports, turned himself in to the US Marshals. According to media reports, Nicki Minaj’s husband was legally required to surrender when he moved to California for the sex offender’s list.

The report further states that Kenneth Petty entered a 'not guilty' plea and he has to post a bond of $100,000. The report also suggests that Nicki Minaj’s husband was going to be put under house arrest. However, due to the objection from his attorney, he is permitted to wear an ankle monitor. Kenneth Petty has also reportedly surrendered his passport to the officials and is not allowed to travel outside Southern California.

Nicki Minaj’s husband is also restricted from using any kind of drugs. The next proceeding of the court will take place on March 23, 2020. If found guilty for the alleged crime, Kenneth Petty might be put behind bars for 10 years. As per reports, he was originally convicted for attempting first-degree sexual assault in the year 1995. Kenneth and the victim were both 16-years-old when the crime took place.

Nicki Minaj’s husband reportedly was also charged with shooting a man in the year 2006. Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj got married in the year 2018. Now their relationship is undergoing a rough patch because of the legal troubles.

