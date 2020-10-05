Nicki Minaj And Husband Kenneth Welcome Their First Baby In Los Angeles

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty welcomed their first baby on Wednesday, September 30, in Los Angeles, according to People magazine. The singer had revealed her pregnancy a few months ago. The couple has not yet made an official announcement. However, fans have started congratulating Nicki Minaj for her newborn baby.

Nicki Minaj welcomes her first baby

Singer and rapper Nicki Minaj gave birth to her first baby on September 30. The gender or name of the baby hasn't been revealed yet. Nicki Minaj's baby is her first child with husband Kenneth Petty. Nicki Minaj's pregnancy was first revealed through the Instagram post she shared in July. She shared four pictures back to back flaunting her baby bump.

In the first picture, Nicki Minaj poses for the camera as she sits down on. She is sporting a bright-yellow curly hairdo, a crystal-studded bikini, and sky-high stiletto heels. She accessorised her outfit with loads of jewellery. She smiled for the camera and wrote "Preggers" in her caption.

Nicki Minaj's pregnancy created a huge hype amongst her fans. In her next post, she flaunted her baby bump in her lace-trimmed, puff-sleeve crop top. She wore white knee-length lace stockings and the same stilettos from the previous picture. She also styled a pastel-blue twisted bun and wore a lemon yellow bow on it. Take a look:

The final picture was captured by American photographer David LaChapelle. Nicki Minaj looks like a goddess in a white gown that has a cutout on her belly. She wore a crystal veil on her head and flows down on the ground. She looks stunning in the picture where she is surrounded by grass and a colourful backdrop on the back.

Nicki Minaj had tied the knot to husband Kenneth Petty last year in October 2019. Nicki Minaj's news of her wedding was revealed to fans with an Instagram video featuring bride-and-groom hats and mugs. She even changed her Twitter username to Mrs Petty a few months later. Nicki Minaj's husband was dating her for a year after which they decided to get married. Take a look at the video where she revealed her wedding.

