'barbie's rate constant?': Professor frames question based on Nicki Minaj's song

An amusing word problem sum based on Nicki Minaj’s song Monster have surfaced. Shared by a user named “Elise Morgan” on Twitter, the post features a chemistry question which asks students to calculate the “rate constant: for Barbie at 100-degree celsius”. Along with the question, the derives its question from the song lyrics, the user wrote, “my sister’s chem professor is a barb????”

'Barbie's gotta climb it'

In the question, the professor initially mentions Minaj's lyrics “ Yeah my Money so tall that my Barbie’s gotta climb it.” Adding to it, he then writes the activation energy associated with the Barbie's climb and gives its rate constant at a 25-degree celsius. Finally, the professor asked the Barbie’s rate constant at 100-degree celsius.

my sister’s chem professor is a barb???? pic.twitter.com/rSoQ9jIuGw — elise morgan (@crocfanpage) September 10, 2020

Since shared the post has taken the internet by storm receiving over 167. Thousand likes and 22.7 thousand retweets, the post racked up hilarious responses from netizens many of whom have asked about professor’s details. Yet there are a few who have tried to answer the question. A user commented, "supplemental information about him: he’s a straight white man whose two passions are nicki minaj and hockey" while another wrote, "i had a physics teacher whose two passions are kylie minogue and a paddleboat named waverley" . Yet many asked about his whereabouts.

idk sounds like a king to me — House ⚔️ (gf haver) (@mrmatthouse) September 10, 2020

idk sounds like a king to me — House ⚔️ (gf haver) (@mrmatthouse) September 10, 2020

Whats his name — lando (@justmigh) September 11, 2020

Can I have his email — Little Edie ACAB (@GeeSterrr) September 11, 2020

Read: Minnesota Student Creates 'supergroup' Of 700 Zachs, Makes Twitter Go ROFL

Read: Professor Shares Hilarious Email Salutation By Student, Netizens Suggest Their Own

Separately, a Twitter user named Dr. Jen Murray, who is apparently a history professor at Oklahoma State University, recently shared a hilarious post where she highlighted how a student of hers signed-off an email perfectly corresponding with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation. Murray took to her Twitter on September 11, where she wrote that one of her students signed their email “pandemically” adding that she is glad to see they are coping with some email salutation humour.

Read: Professor Shares Hilarious Email Salutation By Student, Netizens Suggest Their Own

Read: American Mathematician's Hilarious Video Showing Him Trying On A Mask Breaks Internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.