Nicki Minaj's Mother Revealed She Gave Birth Already? Fans Urge Her To "spill The Tea"

Nicki Minaj’s fans are suspecting that the singer has given birth to a baby even though she announced her pregnancy only in July this year. The fans got the idea after the singer’s mother posted a cryptic message along with Nicki's picture showing off the baby bump. The fans congratulated her as the post started going viral on social media.

Nicki Minaj's mother posts cryptic message

Nicki Minaj’s mother Carol Maraj posted a picture of Nicki Minaj in which she credited a photographer for capturing her so well. Carol further mentioned Nicki Minaj’s birth name, Onika and wrote that she has always been so nurturing, caring, loving, bold and beautiful. She further mentioned that Nicki has also, always been a God-fearing person and has been a selfless person.

But the line that sent fans into a frenzy was when Carol mentioned that “motherhood already looks beautiful on you!” The fans of the singer thought that it was a hint that she has already given birth to her baby. Here is what the caption read.

Is it too late to post a #WCW? Thank you @david_lachapelle for capturing my heart on the outside. Onika has always been so nurturing , caring, loving, bold, beautiful, God-fearing and selfless... motherhood already looks beautiful on you!

Check out the post below.

Fan reactions

As soon as the post went up, fans on social media flooded the post with their reactions and comments. A number of fans were pleasantly surprised that Nicki welcomed the baby already. Many other fans commented on how overwhelmed the news was for them.

Several other fans mentioned that they are over joyed with the news, if it actually means what they are speculating. Numerous over fans congratulated the family and sent a lot of love and warm regards to the family. Check out some of the comments below.

Many other fans waited eagerly to get more information and updates about whether she gave birth to the baby already. Several other fans praised the singer and wrote that she is so “perfect”. Check out some of the comments below.

Nicki Minaj had confirmed her pregnancy in July 2020. But there is no surety about when were the pictures shot. However, the singer had been sending hints about her pregnancy since March when she mentioned food “craving” in a fans Q&A session.

