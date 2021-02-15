Nicki Minaj's Father Passes Away After Hit And Run Accident, Rapper Remains Silent

Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj who was 64-years-old, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, in a hit and run accident, according to AP. Maraj was said to be walking alone on the road in Long Island at around 6:15 when he was struck. The car, it was reported, kept going without stopping or slowing down, Nassau County Police said. Nicki Minaj's father was taken to the hospital to be tended to but was declared dead on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Nicki Minaj's father killed in a hit and run

The Nassau County Police has asked witnesses of the accident to come forward with any particulars they know of the event. No witness has come forward to report anything on the fatal accident of Nicki Minaj’s father yet. Nicki Minaj who was born as Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and then grew up in the New York City borough of Queens has not yet released any statement on the death of her father, even though an official email has gone out to the rapper for a statement to be released.

The singer and rapper has been quiet both on the career front as well as on social media. Nicki Minaj’s latest song was released back in August 2020 and she has been concentrating on her pregnancy and then motherhood rather than her career at the moment. She was named among the best hip-hop artists of the last decade by Billboard, but she has taken a hiatus from making music.

Netizens took to Twitter to share the news of Robert Maraj's passing. Most expressed their condolences for the family and reached out to the singer in her time of need. Others were upset that Minaj was going through such a tough time when she had only begun to have things going her way. Many said that the family was in their prayers.

One fan said that she could not even imagine what the singer was going through at this moment of loss. Another fan protectively told haters and paps to stay away from the family at this time of loss and allow them the privacy to mourn at this moment in time. He asked people to be respectful and kind. Some even said that God will bring the person who did this to justice and that it would not go unanswered.

#NickiMinaj's father has passed away from a car accident at 64 years old



Robert Maraj was hit on Friday in New York by a vehicle, condolences out to the entire Maraj family and friends pic.twitter.com/OTODB0uhMK — Tone Sway (@Tone_Sway) February 14, 2021

Barbz, stay away from her family’s social media. Let’s respect their privacy and give them a moment! Be respectful please. #nickiminaj pic.twitter.com/2p3P8zzQE8 — Hashem Minaj (@Hashemminaj_) February 14, 2021

..Baby!!😢😢...We're with you in al this

...

RIP Maraj @NICKIMINAJ Father. ...

The People that did this will be Put to Justice...if not by man...by GOD#NickiMinaj pic.twitter.com/x6GrZh1Cop — I am 𝑽𝒂𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒆😋❤| #EndSARS| (@SingOhFendii) February 15, 2021

Us, the Anitta Crave Team wish strenght for Nicki Minaj and all of her fans at this sad moment of Nicki's dad death. Rest in peace, Robert Maraj. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/EEa2krtt9v — Anitta Crave (@AnittaCrave) February 15, 2021

