Nicky Minaj's Latest Number 'Yikes' Offends Many Over Her 'Rosa Parks' Lyrics

Nicki Minaj is back with a bang. On Monday, after being missing in action, shared a clip of latest song Yikes. A line from her latest track has made a few fans upset. In the song, Nicki Minaj made a remark about the late civil right activist Rosa Parks.

Fans showed their disappointment and took to Twitter saying that the song is disrespectful. In her song, Nicki Minaj can be heard saying, “All you b**ches Rosa Parks, uh-oh get you’re a** up.” Fans have rather been upset about this line in Nicki's song Yikes. Not only is February the Black History month but February 4 also marks Rosa Parks' birthday.

Have a look at Nicki Minaj’s song here:

Here’s how fans reacted:

This the disrespectful Nicki we wanted She back in her bag and ain’t nobody safe #Yikes #Rosaparks pic.twitter.com/yLS7fVXZcK — DieHardBarb 👩🏽‍🎤🦄 (@rashad_bihh) February 4, 2020

I would never disrespect the elder #RosaParks on her birthday...or any other day. Happy Birthday Queen 👑 and thank you for taking a stand against racial injustice. ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽🙏🏽✨ pic.twitter.com/nDEaO8x9S6 — ❝ 𝕎𝕚𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕕 𝕃𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕝𝕖 𝕊𝕚𝕣𝕖𝕟 ❞ ♏ (@La_Bella_Amor) February 4, 2020

Nicki drops a snippet of a song and everyone goes crazy but when any of the other girls tease something nobody pays attention #yikes #rosaparks pic.twitter.com/ZVWJn8F9BH — Luxky Charms (@luxk_y) February 4, 2020

Y’all it’s a metaphor. Nicki is saying the disrespectful rap girls are trying to take credit for her actions and hard work. Rosa Paris was not the first to do it, the first to do it was Claudette Colvin. It went over y’all head. #nicki #RosaParks pic.twitter.com/KcxX151ll7 — Mari Bia Love (@Onyx_Mari) February 4, 2020

