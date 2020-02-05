Union Budget
Nicky Minaj's Latest Number 'Yikes' Offends Many Over Her 'Rosa Parks' Lyrics

Music

Nicki Minaj is back with a bang. This Monday, one of the dominant musician who did not treat her fans with music for a while shared a clip of latest song Yikes.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj is back with a bang. On Monday, after being missing in action, shared a clip of latest song Yikes. A line from her latest track has made a few fans upset. In the song, Nicki Minaj made a remark about the late civil right activist Rosa Parks.

Fans showed their disappointment and took to Twitter saying that the song is disrespectful. In her song, Nicki Minaj can be heard saying, “All you b**ches Rosa Parks, uh-oh get you’re a** up.” Fans have rather been upset about this line in Nicki's song Yikes. Not only is February the Black History month but February 4 also marks Rosa Parks' birthday.

Have a look at Nicki Minaj’s song here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

Here’s how fans reacted:

Published:
