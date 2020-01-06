John Cena Unfazed After Nikki Bella’s Engagement, Takes Girlfriend Out For Romantic Dinner

After Nikki Bella made her engagement to Artem Chigvintsev public, her ex-boyfriend John Cena was seen having a dinner date with his significant other. According to a video shared by TMZ, John Cena can be seen leaving the Montage Hotel with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh on Friday, January 3, 2020. The clip also shows the couple holding hands while leaving the hotel. The next day, John Cena shared a cryptic message on his Twitter account and some fans say that the tweet was for Nikki Bella.

How many people have you totally let into your life? For many out there the number is 0. We have all been betrayed, it hurts, but if you’re brave enough to continue to try and let people in, when someone does connect with you. They will know and love you for who you really are. — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 4, 2020

Also Read l John Cena: WWE legend's house worth, location, description and all other details

Nikki Bella got engaged to Artem Chigvintsev

On January 3, 2020, both Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev took to Instagram and revealed their engagement news to their fans. Nikki Bella wrote that they actually got engaged in November 2019 during a trip to France, but they decided to not announce it then. Bella and Chigvintsev started dating in March 2019, but they confirmed the news in July 2019 on The Bellas Podcast. Before her relationship with Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella dated John Cena.

Also Read l WWE Throwback: John Cena & Kurt Angle battle in their last ever one-on-one match

Also Read l John Cena hails 9-year-old with dyslexia who created his mosaic with Rubik's Cubes

John Cena’s recent WWE appearance

John Cena returned to WWE in December 2018 and was there till early January. In his last match, Cena was a part of a fatal four-way match for becoming the No.1 contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship. The match was fought between John Cena, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin. Finn Balor won the match by pinning Cena and 'The Champ' later praised Balor for his victory. However, his latest outing in WWE was when he returned to the special edition of RAW titled as 'RAW Reunion' where he had a rap battle with The Usos.

Also Read l Rhea Ripley hailed as 'the next Rock, John Cena, Batista' by Mark Henry