WWE: When John Cena Went Down On His Knees To Propose To Nikki Bella At WrestleMania 33

John Cena and Nikki Bella’s sudden split-up in 2018 came as a shocker for the entire WWE universe. The duo were regarded as one of the most celebrated couples of WWE. However, things did not fall in place and Nikki Bella left the 16-time World Champion.

Even so, John Cena and Nikki Bella have gifted us some of the most romantic moments of WWE history and wrestling fans continue to reminisce those moments.

WWE: When John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33

John Cena and Nikki Bella were a real-life couple when they faced Maryse and The Miz in an epic battle at WrestleMania 33. It was a high voltage fight and all the contenders gave everything they had in them to notch a victory. However, John Cena and Nikki Bella managed to surpass their rivals in one of the biggest fights of their WWE career. It was an unbelievable night for wrestling fans as John Cena and Nikki Bella went on to defeat Maryse and The Miz in front of the whole world.

After the fight, an emotional John Cena went down on his knees and proposed to Nikki Bella. He asked her to marry him in front of a spectacular crowd at Camping World Stadium in Florida. Nikki Bella said ‘yes’ to John Cena’s proposal and the duo hugged each other. It was a spectacular sight for WWE fans.

Unfortunately for their fans, John Cena and Nikki Bella broke up a few months later.

John Cena is all set to make his WWE comeback on SmackDown very soon. Reports also suggest that he'll be choosing an opponent for the upcoming WrestleMania 36. Without a doubt, the entire WWE universe is looking forward to that.

