Viral - Stanley Tucci Shakes Up A Negroni Drink, Fans Call Him A ‘National Treasure’

What’s Viral

Viral - Stanley Tucci recently posted a video of him making a Negroni cocktail which was loved immensely by his fans on the internet. Check it out below -

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
viral

Actor Stanley Tucci is known to have his way around the kitchen and also how to make delicious cocktails. He recently posted a video of him making a Negroni cocktail which was loved immensely by netizens on both Instagram and Twitter. In the video, Stanley Tucci could be seen talking to his wife Felicity Blunt, who is the older sister of Emily Blunt as he shakes up a delicious Negroni cocktail. Check it out below - 

Also read: 'Defending Jacob' shows Chris Evans as a protective father and other details of the show

Stanley Tucci shakes up a Negroni cocktail

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Stanley Tucci (@stanleytucci) on

With soothing jazz music playing in the background, Stanley Tucci explained a step-by-step on how to make a Negroni cocktail. Once the cocktail was ready, Stanley elegantly handed it over to his wife who was filming the video. This viral video by Stanley Tucci is currently being loved by netizens all around who have been dropping sweet comments under the actor's post. Actor Chris Evans also could not stop himself from complimenting Stanley Tucci and calling him an 'absolute gem'. Check it out below - 

Also read: Chris Evans had rejected the role of Captain America initially, reveals his mom Lisa

Also read: Chris Evans has 'Avengers'-themed b'day wish for Robert Downey Jr, fans want more bromance

go corona

Also read: Chris Evans' 'Bermuda' announced; 'Doctor Strange' director Scott Derrickson to helm it

Also read: John Krasinski believes he wouldn't be as good as Chris Evans in 'Captain America'

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories