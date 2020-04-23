Viral - Stanley Tucci Shakes Up A Negroni Drink, Fans Call Him A ‘National Treasure’

Actor Stanley Tucci is known to have his way around the kitchen and also how to make delicious cocktails. He recently posted a video of him making a Negroni cocktail which was loved immensely by netizens on both Instagram and Twitter. In the video, Stanley Tucci could be seen talking to his wife Felicity Blunt, who is the older sister of Emily Blunt as he shakes up a delicious Negroni cocktail. Check it out below -

Stanley Tucci shakes up a Negroni cocktail

With soothing jazz music playing in the background, Stanley Tucci explained a step-by-step on how to make a Negroni cocktail. Once the cocktail was ready, Stanley elegantly handed it over to his wife who was filming the video. This viral video by Stanley Tucci is currently being loved by netizens all around who have been dropping sweet comments under the actor's post. Actor Chris Evans also could not stop himself from complimenting Stanley Tucci and calling him an 'absolute gem'. Check it out below -

I. Love. Stanley. Tucci.



On some(most) days after we finished filming on the first Captain America movie, Stanley would make us martinis in his trailer.



He’s an absolute gem. However cool, fun, witty, and charming you think he is, double it and you’re halfway there. https://t.co/mEJzuV8oAH — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 21, 2020

women only want one thing and its stanley tucci patiently making a cocktail and explaining each step as he does so — Tilly Steele (@TillySteele) April 21, 2020

Nothing — and I mean nothing — has soothed me in the last six weeks quite like the way Stanley Tucci making a “Negroni” on Instagram has. 🍸 pic.twitter.com/LzlbE3iJWL — Mark McDevitt (@MarkTMcDevitt) April 21, 2020

