If 'Tiger King' Is Made In India, THESE Are The Celebrities Fans Would Want In It

Tiger King is a documentary on Netflix which is based on the life of the Joe Exotic. For the unversed, Joe Exotic is a convicted criminal who used to own and operate the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma and dealt mostly with tigers. He also ran the election for President of United States of America and Governor of Oklahoma. However, in 2019, he was arrested under 17 federal charges for animal abuse and two charges of attempted murders. However, his life story seems to be interesting enough for Netflix to create a documentary on it called Tiger King. But if Tiger King was in India with an all-Indian cast, these are the celebs who seem perfect for the roles:

Joe Exotic - Ranveer Singh

Image credit: Joe Exotic Instagram, Ranveer Singh Instagram

Bhagavan Antle - Jackie Shroff

Image credit: Bhagavan Antle Instagram, Jackie Shroff Instagram

Carole Baskin - Shabana Azmi

Image credit: carolbaskinofficial Instagram and Shabana Azmi Instagram

Dillon Passage - Tiger Shroff

Image credit: Dillon Passage Instagram, Tiger Shroff Instagram

John Reinke - Chunky Panday

Image credit: Netflix and Chunky Panday Instagram

Kelci Saffery - Siddharth

Image credit: Kelci Saffery Instagram, Siddharth Instagram

John Finlay - Mahesh Babu

Image credit: zenlizzyyy Instagram and Mahesh Babu Instagram

Rick Kirkham - Mahesh Bhatt

Image credit: Rick Kirkham Instagram, Mahesh Bhatt Instagram

