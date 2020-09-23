Nicole Kidman Brings Home A New Furry Friend; Introduces It To Fans On Instagram

Nicole Kidman recently took to her Instagram and shared the big news of welcoming a new family member. She shared a cute picture of her with her new pal, Louis, who is a rescue cat. She even shared a video of Louis having a lazy time. Take a look at the newest member of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s family.

An addition to Nicole Kidman's family

Nicole Kidman recently introduced her new family member with Keith Urban. She posted a picture along with a short video to welcome her new pal into the family. In the picture, the actor looks pretty glad to have a rescue cat as the new member of their family.

She named the cat Louis and can be seen playing with her in the picture while Louis can be seen having a drowsy time. Fans of Nicole Kidman came out to welcome Louis and praised it for being lucky to be adopted by Nicole. See how her fans warmly welcomed her new family member.

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban seem to be very fond of animals as Louis is not their only pet. They also have three other pets as their family members. They have two cats namely Ginger and Snow and a dog named Jules and now they have added Louis to their family. Nicole Kidman has also shared memorable moments with her other pets on her Instagram handle.

Nicole shared this clip on the occasion of National Pet Day and can be seen asking her pets in the video as to how were they feeling. She also has a dog named Jules who is very close to her as it was the first dog to become a member of her family. Take a look.

This photo is from the time when she introduced her first-ever doggo, Jules, to the world. She looked excited to have it and mentioned in the caption that it was her first dog and she has been waiting for her whole life to have one. Her fans had gone crazy over the cuteness of her pet Jules and their sweet bond, showering love in the comments section of the post.

Image Source- Nicole Kidman's Instagram

