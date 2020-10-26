Nicole Kidman Opens About Her First Experience At Cannes; Says She Felt 'very Insecure'

Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman is well-known for her acting skills in films and shows like Big Little Lies, Moulin Rouge!, Eyes Wide Shut, The Others, The Undoing and many more. Talking about the actor’s filmography, Nicole Kidman recently opened up about her initial days in Hollywood. During an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, the actor spilled the beans about her struggles at the beginning of her career when she was 16-years-old.

Nicole Kidman thinks that fame was much harder because there wasn’t a shield. She said that there was no place to go and to work through it, with a partner. Nicole added that she was lucky because her sister would go with her. She also recalled a memory saying that her sister flew to Cannes in 2001 because the actor was frightened walking up the red carpet with all the scrutiny. She said that she felt very insecure and not quite sure where to go or how to survive.

Nicole Kidman has also recently indicated that her critically acclaimed HBO series Big Little Lies might have a third season as the producers have come up with a "very good idea." The actor starred in the series alongside Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and Laura Dern. The first season of the show premiered in 2017 and was based upon the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. The second season of the show premiered in 2019.

During an interview with Marie Claire Australia, Kidman was asked for an update on the third season on Big Little Lies. Nicole said that she and Reese talk or text once a week. She also just moved back to Nashville and they are really close. She also added that they all just want to work together again. Nicole also said that she texted Laura and Zoe and they are also in. She revealed that the producers, David and Liane have a really good idea for it. Apart from that, the actor will next star in HBO's "The Undoing", which premiered on October 25, 2020. She will also be seen in Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Kelley and Moriarty.

