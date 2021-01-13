Nicole Kidman Opens Up About The Side Effects That She Endured From 'The Undoing'

Nicole Kidman recently appeared on Marc Maron's podcast called WTF With Marc Maron on January 11. On the podcast, she revealed how The Undoing impacted her life. She opened up about the side effects that she endured from The Undoing. Nicole started explaining about how the intense nature of scenes from the television miniseries had affected her physical and mental health, even once the camera's stopped rolling. She also had the same opinion about HBO's Big Little Lies. Read ahead to know more.

Nicole Kidman on WTF With Marc Maron -

She said, "Even on The Undoing it kind of happened where I just like suddenly was in this place of. There was sort of a disquietness to my personality, where I was uneasy and there was duress on who I was."

The actor explained that in those two roles she became the character in sense. She even said that she became very sick during the production of The Undoing. She said, "I went down for a week because your immune system doesn't know the difference between acting and truth when you're doing them. It doesn't really work for me."

She also added that she was not able to sleep well, and it was quite disturbing for her. While speaking to Marc, she recalled another incident that left her disturbed. This was the moment when she came to know that Stanly Kubrick, Eyes Wide Shut director was dead. She said that the night before he died, he had sent her fax asking her to call him, but she didn’t.

When she learned about the news, she said, "I just started screaming, I collapsed on the ground, I was that close to him." She also said that she had a fear attached to late-night phone calls. She said, "I have a huge fear of phone calls in the night now because I've received a number of them with that sort of news, my father included."

Nicole Kidman also revealed that her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, was by her side when she went through these moments of her life. She said that Tom’s workload was a lot more than her when they filmed Eyes Wide Shut. But, every time she was on standby for scenes, she would go to Sydney or Paris and Tom would call to check on her.

