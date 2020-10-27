Nicole Kidman's HBO Series 'The Undoing': What The Show Is All About

The Undoing's first episode premiered on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The show revolves around the enigmatic lives of the residents of Manhattan and puts the focus on the life of Grace and Jonathan Fraser. It stars Nicole Kidman in a pivotal role. Here's what the show is all about:

Also Read: 'The Undoing' Episode 1 Review: What Is Nicole Kidman Thriller All About?

All about The Undoing

The Undoing revolves around the life of Grace Fraser who is living her dream life. She is a successful therapist who is on the verge of getting her first book published, has a caring husband who is a child oncologist, and a son who attends a premium private school in New York City. Just a few weeks before her book is to be published, a tragic list of happenings take place.

The city sees a merciless death, Grace’s husband goes missing and she faces several horrifying revelations. Grace has to deal with a disaster that has gone very public, as she terrified to realize that she herself couldn’t imply the things she usually advises to people. Grace had to completely rebuild her and her son, Henry’s life.

The Undoing Episode 1

The episode starts at the annual fundraiser at the hoity-toity private school where the kids of the rich Upper East Siders go to. The fundraiser introduces a new member to their social circle who is Elena Alves. A couple of awkward encounters later between Grace and Elena, the episode sees the violent death of Elena, for which Grace suspects Mr Alves to be responsible but the cops land at her address. The episode ahead will see the life of Grace unfolding in the midst of this tragedy.

Also Read: 'The Undoing' Cast: List Of Actors In Disney+Hotstar's Latest Psychological Thriller Drama

The Undoing Cast and Crew

The major roles in the show include Nicole Kidman as Grace Fraser, Hugh Grant as Jonathan Fraser, Édgar Ramírez as Detective Joe Mendoza, Noah Jupe as Henry Fraser, Lily Rabe as Sylvia Steinitz, Matilda De Angelis as Elena Alves, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Fernando Alves and Edan Alexander as Miguel Alves. The Susanne Bier-directed drama miniseries is to have 6 episodes that will release weekly. If you are in India, you can catch it on Disney+ Hotstar; new episodes release on Mondays at 7:30 AM.

Also Read: 'The Undoing': 5 Reasons Why To Watch This Psychological Thriller On Disney+Hotstar

Also Read: Nicole Kidman Shares Sneak Peek Of Her Upcoming Series 'The Undoing'; Here's What It Is

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.