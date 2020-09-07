Idris Elba Receives Praise From Suicide Squad Director, James Gunn As Birthday Present 

Idris Elba has managed to bag a role in one of the most anticipated DC films, The Suicide Squad. He has been brought on the casting team to portray the character of the mercenary villain, Bloodsport. James Gunn, the director of Suicide Squad recently appreciated Idris Elba for his performance and acting in their collaborative project. Read more to know about what James Gunn had to say about Idris Elba.

Suicide Squad director, James Gunn shares birthday post for Idris Elba

Idris Elba is currently celebrating his 48th birthday and James Gunn shared a lovely post for the same. Gunn took to his Instagram to share a picture with all the members of Suicide Squad and birthday boy Idris Elba himself. He wrote, “I rarely write roles for actors I've never met, but I did exactly that for @idriselba in #TheSuicideSquad & couldn't be happier I did - you went beyond my expectations as an actor AND as a human being. I can't wait for folks to see you as #Bloodsport. Happy Birthday, my friend!” A number of his fans have also taken to their social media handles to share wishes for the Luther star. Apart from the Suicide Squad director, Irdis also received a number of wishes from his Hollywood film industry buddies. Popular writer, Dawn French also shared a Tweet for the actor and wrote, “So he said, ‘I’ll just bring your scooter in darling’ & I said ‘But you’ve forgotten your shirt!’, & he said ‘Who cares it’s all for you babe’....& then I snapped this..Happy Birthday to my serious/going steady boyfriend ⁦⁦@idriselba”.

⁩More about Idris Elba

Apart from his DC projects, Idris Elba has also joined hands with the Calm app makers for an upcoming project. HBO Max and the popular meditation app called Calm have been working an upcoming project. They have decided to launch a series with them on their OTT platform which will be based on Calm app’s popular Sleep Stories. reportedly, HBO Max has already given them a go for 10 episodes of A World of Calm from the app and Nutopia (National Geographic’s One Strange Rock). Just like Nicole Kidman, Mahershala Ali, Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba, the series will also bring in other A-listers to narrate the episodes. The list of actors who are going to be narrating the stories includes Oscar Isaac, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu and Cillian Murphy. Each episode is going to be half-hour long and it will narrate a relaxing story that has been developed by Calm meditation app and Nutopia.

