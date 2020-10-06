Nicole Kidman On Nude Scenes From 'Eyes Wide Shut', Says 'I Didn’t Say No To Any Of It'

Nicole Kidman spoke about her erotic scenes from Eyes Wide Shut. The actor mentioned that she had a good rapport with the director of the film, Stanley Kubrick, and therefore she did not mind doing the scenes. In a recent interview with The New York Times, she explained the entire process and the initial reservations she had with those scenes in the film.

Eyes Wide Shut released in 1999 and Nicole Kidman was heavily praised for her role in the film. The movie contained a fair number of explicit scenes due to the nature of the film being an erotic drama. Thus Nicole Kidman spoke about her nude scenes from the film and discussed the conditions that were met for her to go through with those scenes in the final film. According to the report, Nicole Kidman had specifically asked director Stanley to show her the scenes before they made it to the final cut of the film.

A contract between makers and Kidman was made wherein Nicole would get to choose which one of her scenes would make it into the final edit of the film. This was done as Nicole could feel completely safe about her scenes in the film. She spoke to the portal and mentioned that when she went in to work with Stanley Kubrick, he told her that he would want a few explicit scenes in the film from her. Nicole expressed that she had a few reservations and thus they came up with an agreement which was contractual. Thus, the makers had to run the scenes by Nicole before they made it into the film. Nicole expressed that it was after this that she felt completely safe.

Further on, Nicole Kidman also stated that she did not say “No” to any of the scenes that were shot. She said that she in fact got to explore more. She further expressed that she loved working with Stanley Kubrick and also enjoyed her time on the sets of the film. She labelled her working relationship with Stanley as exquisite. She stated that she shared an amazing relationship with the director and thus enjoyed making the film.

